Karon Blake Shooting Demonstrates Need For Collective Liberation

Karon Blake Shooting Demonstrates Need For Collective Liberation

What's Next In The Ukraine Conflict, An On The Ground Report From Peru, How Housing and Climate Change Intersect 19.01.2023

2023-01-19T09:17+0000

2023-01-19T09:17+0000

2023-01-19T09:17+0000

Karon Blake Shooting Demonstrates Need For Collective Liberation What’s Next In The Ukraine Conflict, An On The Ground Report From Peru, How Housing and Climate Change Intersect

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the current state of the conflict in Ukraine, recently Russia’s recently announced plans to expand its military and whether that has any relation to the conflict in Ukraine, Russia’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe and what it means geopolitically, and what military drills between Russia and Belarus near Ukraine’s border are meant to signify about the potential future of the conflict.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Clau O’Brien Moscoso, member of the Black Alliance for Peace Haiti/Americas Team to discuss an on the ground report from Peru on the growing protest movement against the government there following the removal of former president Pedro Castillo, the history of the exploitation of indigenous people in Peru and how today’s repression of indigenous-led protests echoes that past, and the context of the protests in relation to other events in Latin America.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Natalia Marques, writer and organizer from New York City to discuss how California’s recent “parade” of storms highlights how working and poor people are bearing the brunt of the effects of climate change, how housing policy and its orientation toward helping landlords amass profits contribute to this crisis, and why the connections between housing and climate justice necessitate a popular movement unified around both issues.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss the shooting of 13 year-old Karon Blake in Washington, DC and what it demonstrates about vigilantism and the racism of policing, the killing of Abdul-Nafsu Latifu and what it demonstrates about the racism of the military and how it exploits working and oppressed, and why the only way out of this system will come from organizing for collective liberation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

