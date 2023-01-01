https://sputniknews.com/20230101/one-person-killed-9-injured-in-shooting-in-us-state-of-alabama-on-new-year-eve-1105976858.html

One Person Killed, 9 Injured in Shooting in US State of Alabama on New Year Eve

One person died and nine others were injured in a shooting in the US city of Mobile, Alabama, on New Year’s Eve

The police department of Mobile received reports of shooting at 11:14 p.m. local time on Saturday (05:14 GMT on Sunday).The police specified that the injured were transported to local hospitals, where they received treatment, however, their condition is unknown as of early Sunday. Police have launched an investigation into the shooting.

