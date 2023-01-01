International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230101/one-person-killed-9-injured-in-shooting-in-us-state-of-alabama-on-new-year-eve-1105976858.html
One Person Killed, 9 Injured in Shooting in US State of Alabama on New Year Eve
One Person Killed, 9 Injured in Shooting in US State of Alabama on New Year Eve
One person died and nine others were injured in a shooting in the US city of Mobile, Alabama, on New Year’s Eve
2023-01-01T13:41+0000
2023-01-01T13:41+0000
americas
shooting
us
alabama
gun violence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979947_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ae5388ed5753da8662a0a338d72cb8a.jpg
The police department of Mobile received reports of shooting at 11:14 p.m. local time on Saturday (05:14 GMT on Sunday).The police specified that the injured were transported to local hospitals, where they received treatment, however, their condition is unknown as of early Sunday. Police have launched an investigation into the shooting.
americas
alabama
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979947_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91b278492c2b2e8927aed838927694d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shooting in us, gun control, new year shooting, shooting in alabama
shooting in us, gun control, new year shooting, shooting in alabama

One Person Killed, 9 Injured in Shooting in US State of Alabama on New Year Eve

13:41 GMT 01.01.2023
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaWashington Metropolitan Police
Washington Metropolitan Police - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2023
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person died and nine others were injured in a shooting in the US city of Mobile, Alabama, on New Year’s Eve, American media reported on Sunday, citing police.
The police department of Mobile received reports of shooting at 11:14 p.m. local time on Saturday (05:14 GMT on Sunday).
The police specified that the injured were transported to local hospitals, where they received treatment, however, their condition is unknown as of early Sunday.
Police have launched an investigation into the shooting.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала