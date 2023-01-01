https://sputniknews.com/20230101/one-person-killed-9-injured-in-shooting-in-us-state-of-alabama-on-new-year-eve-1105976858.html
One Person Killed, 9 Injured in Shooting in US State of Alabama on New Year Eve
One Person Killed, 9 Injured in Shooting in US State of Alabama on New Year Eve
One person died and nine others were injured in a shooting in the US city of Mobile, Alabama, on New Year’s Eve
2023-01-01T13:41+0000
2023-01-01T13:41+0000
2023-01-01T13:41+0000
americas
shooting
us
alabama
gun violence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979947_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ae5388ed5753da8662a0a338d72cb8a.jpg
The police department of Mobile received reports of shooting at 11:14 p.m. local time on Saturday (05:14 GMT on Sunday).The police specified that the injured were transported to local hospitals, where they received treatment, however, their condition is unknown as of early Sunday. Police have launched an investigation into the shooting.
americas
alabama
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979947_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91b278492c2b2e8927aed838927694d2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shooting in us, gun control, new year shooting, shooting in alabama
shooting in us, gun control, new year shooting, shooting in alabama
One Person Killed, 9 Injured in Shooting in US State of Alabama on New Year Eve
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person died and nine others were injured in a shooting in the US city of Mobile, Alabama, on New Year’s Eve, American media reported on Sunday, citing police.
The police department of Mobile received reports of shooting
at 11:14 p.m. local time on Saturday (05:14 GMT on Sunday).
The police specified that the injured were transported to local hospitals, where they received treatment, however, their condition is unknown as of early Sunday.
Police have launched an investigation into the shooting.