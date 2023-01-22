https://sputniknews.com/20230122/pope-to-visit-dr-congo-to-console-people--heal-bleeding-wounds-vaticans-envoy-says-1106580704.html

Pope to Visit DR Congo to 'Console People' & Heal 'Bleeding Wounds,' Vatican's Envoy Says

Pope to Visit DR Congo to 'Console People' & Heal 'Bleeding Wounds,' Vatican's Envoy Says

Pope Francis’s upcoming visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo is aimed to “console the people,” and urge the world not to neglect decades-long instability in the country that claimed the lives of millions, said the Vatican’s envoy to Kinshasa Ettore Balestrero.

2023-01-22T14:18+0000

2023-01-22T14:18+0000

2023-01-22T14:18+0000

africa

central africa

drc

pope francis

catholic church

catholics

terrorism

conflict

militants

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106580411_0:0:3042:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_db9f6ff00900fba46ddc019dda72ffa7.jpg

Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo is intended to “console the people,” and urge the world not to neglect decades-long instability in the country that has claimed the lives of millions, the Vatican’s envoy to Kinshasa Ettore Balestrero said. Pope Francis will visit the DRC from January 31 to February 3. After that, he will head to the neighboring South Sudan. It is expected to be the first visit by a Pope to the country since John Paul II traveled to the DRC in 1985.According to the envoy, serious preparations are underway in the country, which is home to the largest Roman Catholic community in Africa. He stated that there are 45 million Catholics in the DRC. The Pope was expected to visit the city of Goma, in the eastern part of DRC, but this part of the trip was canceled following the resumption of fighting between the country's army and the M23 rebel group, which launched an uprising in 2021 and managed to occupy large areas in eastern DRC. The country has been suffering from instability and conflicts since the 1990s, with dozens of militant groups still active in the region. The Pope's journey is expected to include meetings with representatives from charitable organizations, authorities, civil society, and diplomatic corps, as well as with victims from the eastern part of the country. The Catholic Church plays an important role in the development of the DRC. Apart from involving about 50% of the population in its religious services, it manages approximately 40% of the DRC's health infrastructure, owns an extensive network of hospitals, schools, as well as some businesses, including farms, ranches, and stores. On Tuesday, Pope Francis expressed his grief over a terrorist bombing that took place in the DRC on January 15. An improvised explosive device detonated during a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the town of Kasindi, in northeastern DRC, killing at least 14 people and wounding more than 40 others. The Pope expressed his “compassion and closeness to all the families affected by the tragedy.”

https://sputniknews.com/20230116/daesh-terrorists-claim-responsibility-for-kasindi-church-blast-in-drc-1106388257.html

africa

central africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

pope francis, vatican, democratic republic of the congo, conflict, m23, vatican’s envoy to kinshasa ettore balestrero, military groups, instability