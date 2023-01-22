https://sputniknews.com/20230122/pope-to-visit-dr-congo-to-console-people--heal-bleeding-wounds-vaticans-envoy-says-1106580704.html
Pope Francis’s upcoming visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo is aimed to “console the people,” and urge the world not to neglect decades-long instability in the country that claimed the lives of millions, said the Vatican’s envoy to Kinshasa Ettore Balestrero.
Pope to Visit DR Congo to 'Console People' & Heal 'Bleeding Wounds,' Vatican's Envoy Says
Pope Francis' trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan for an "ecumenical peace pilgrimage" is scheduled to be held from January 31 to February 5, 2023. The journey was initially planned for the summer of 2022, but was postponed due to health reasons.
Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo is intended to “console the people,” and urge the world not to neglect decades-long instability in the country that has claimed the lives of millions, the Vatican’s envoy to Kinshasa Ettore Balestrero said.
“Unfortunately, there have been wars and conflicts that continue. He comes to console the people, he comes to heal wounds that are still bleeding,” Balestrero stated.
Pope Francis
will visit the DRC from January 31 to February 3. After that, he will head to the neighboring South Sudan. It is expected to be the first visit by a Pope to the country since John Paul II traveled to the DRC in 1985.
According to the envoy, serious preparations are underway in the country, which is home to the largest Roman Catholic community in Africa. He stated that there are 45 million Catholics in the DRC.
The Pope was expected to visit the city of Goma, in the eastern part of DRC, but this part of the trip was canceled following the resumption of fighting between the country's army and the M23 rebel group
, which launched an uprising in 2021 and managed to occupy large areas in eastern DRC. The country has been suffering from instability and conflicts since the 1990s, with dozens of militant groups
still active in the region.
"Congo is a moral emergency that cannot be ignored," the envoy said.
The Pope's journey is expected to include meetings with representatives from charitable organizations, authorities, civil society, and diplomatic corps, as well as with victims from the eastern part of the country.
The Catholic Church plays an important role in the development of the DRC. Apart from involving about 50% of the population in its religious services, it manages approximately 40% of the DRC's health infrastructure, owns an extensive network of hospitals, schools, as well as some businesses, including farms, ranches, and stores.
"Historically, the Church in this country has accompanied the consolidation of democratic consciousness and has often been the spokesperson for the most urgent needs of the population," Balestrero stated.
On Tuesday, Pope Francis expressed his grief over a terrorist bombing that took place in the DRC on January 15. An improvised explosive device detonated
during a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the town of Kasindi, in northeastern DRC, killing at least 14 people and wounding more than 40 others. The Pope expressed his “compassion and closeness to all the families affected by the tragedy.”