Daesh Terrorists Claim Responsibility for Kasindi Church Blast in DRC

The Daesh* terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion at a church in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rita Katz, Director of SITE Intelligence Group, said.

On Sunday , media reported that several people were injured in an explosion at a Protestant church in the town of Kasindi in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), near the Uganda border. According to SITE, a non-governmental organization that tracks online activity of jihadist organizations, the Daesh is threatening further attacks. The Congolese army has confirmed that an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated during a Sunday service at the Kasindi church. At least 10 people were killed and 39 were injured, DRC army spokesman Anthony Mualushay said on Sunday.* Daesh (also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

