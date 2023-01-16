https://sputniknews.com/20230116/daesh-terrorists-claim-responsibility-for-kasindi-church-blast-in-drc-1106388257.html
Daesh Terrorists Claim Responsibility for Kasindi Church Blast in DRC
The Daesh* terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion at a church in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rita Katz, Director of SITE Intelligence Group, said.
On Sunday , media reported that several people were injured in an explosion at a Protestant church in the town of Kasindi in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), near the Uganda border. According to SITE, a non-governmental organization that tracks online activity of jihadist organizations, the Daesh is threatening further attacks. The Congolese army has confirmed that an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated during a Sunday service at the Kasindi church. At least 10 people were killed and 39 were injured, DRC army spokesman Anthony Mualushay said on Sunday.* Daesh (also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Daesh* terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion at a church in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rita Katz, Director of SITE Intelligence Group, said.
"ISIS' (aka Daesh) Central Africa Province (ISCAP) claims deadly blast at church in Kasindi, a town in Democratic Republic of the Congo. ISIS claims fighters planted and detonated an IED, resulting in ‘dozens of Christians killed and wounded,’" Katz said on Twitter later on Sunday.
According to SITE, a non-governmental organization that tracks online activity of jihadist organizations, the Daesh is threatening further attacks.
The Congolese army has confirmed that an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated during a Sunday service at the Kasindi church. At least 10 people were killed and 39 were injured, DRC army spokesman Anthony Mualushay said on Sunday.
* Daesh (also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries