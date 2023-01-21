https://sputniknews.com/20230121/us-hawks-want-world-war-in-europe-the-patriots-leader-says-1106545450.html

US ‘Hawks’ Want World War in Europe, The Patriots Leader Says

Florian Philippot, leader of the French Eurosceptic political party The Patriots, says that American politicians are aiming to start a world war, in Europe.

"Under pressure from American hawks, EU countries are going into a total delirium over the delivery of increasingly heavy weapons to [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky[y]," Philippot said in a Twitter post, adding that "American hawks want world war, in Europe!" The US and several Western countries recently announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems. The US Department of State said that Ukrainians may acquire possibilities to carry out strikes against Russian troops in Crimea thanks to weapons supplied by Washington. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

