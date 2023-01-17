International
Three NATO AWACS Surveillance Jets Arrive in Bucharest From Germany: Defense Minister
Three NATO AWACS Surveillance Jets Arrive in Bucharest From Germany: Defense Minister
Three NATO AWACS surveillance jets have arrived in Bucharest from Germany to reinforce the alliance's eastern flank and monitor military activity at its borders, Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, NATO said that AWACS surveillance jets were due to arrive in Romania some time on Tuesday to monitor Russia's military activity. NATO will trace military actions on its eastern flank using these aircraft, the minister added. AWACS surveillance planes belong to a fleet of 14 NATO surveillance aircraft that are usually based in the western German town of Geilenkirchen. NATO has been boosting its eastern flank on the border with Russia and Belarus since late 2021 by dispatching additional troops. In response to Moscow launching a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, NATO has further reinforced the flank by sending additional ships, planes and ground troops to the region and putting them on high alert. The alliance also stated that the AWACS systems were capable of detecting jets at a distance of hundreds of miles, which made them a key element in NATO's deterrence and defense. The mission is scheduled to last several weeks.
airborne early warning and control (awac) aircraft, nato, romania, special military operation in ukraine
airborne early warning and control (awac) aircraft, nato, romania, special military operation in ukraine

15:36 GMT 17.01.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three NATO AWACS surveillance jets have arrived in Bucharest from Germany to reinforce the alliance's eastern flank and monitor military activity at its borders, Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said on Tuesday.
