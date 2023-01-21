https://sputniknews.com/20230121/messis-psg-jersey-to-be-auctioned-for-outrageous-price-after-cristiano-ronaldo-match-1106545036.html

Messi's PSG Jersey To Be Auctioned for Outrageous Price After Cristiano Ronaldo Match

Messi jersey in the recent duel against Ronaldo is currently bidding for almost 25,000 euros

In the wake of the Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh All-Star Team game in Saudi Arabia which PSG won 5-4, the French team has put the footballers' shirts worn during the game on sale.A total of 17 shirts worn by PSG players in recent matches were sold at the auction, but it was Lionel Messi's jersey from the latest duel against his long-time "nemesis" Cristiano Ronaldo that attracted most of the attention. At present it has attracted bids of up to 25,000 euros ($27,000), with eight days left to close the auction.A different Messi shirt, the one he wore at the game against Angers (2-0) earlier this month, was bought by a Chinese man. The buyer made seven bids, starting with 22,000 euros, and won with a bid of 43,623 euros ($47,450).Neymar's shirt was bought for 7,894 euros, and Kylian Mbappe's outfits for the games against Lens (1-3) and Strasbourg (2-1) were bought for 14,083 euros and 15,017 euros respectively.In December 2022, Argentina captain Messi won the Golden Ball as the best player at the World Cup in Qatar after his team defeated France in the final.

