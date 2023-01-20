https://sputniknews.com/20230120/argentine-farmer-grows-giant-lionel-messi-face-in-corn-field-1106511584.html

Argentine Farmer Grows Giant Lionel Messi Face in Corn Field

An Argentine farmer, Charly Faricelli from Ballesteros, located about 300 miles northwest of Buenos Aires, decided to thank the players of the national team and its captain Lionel Messi with a giant Messi face in his corn field.

An Argentine farmer, Charly Faricelli from Ballesteros, located about 300 miles northwest of Buenos Aires, decided to thank the players of the national football team and its captain Lionel Messi with a giant face of Messi in his corn field.After Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022, he planted corn seeds in a certain order to create an image of Lionel Messi in the fields.A month after the historic victory, the seedlings sprouted and a huge portrait (460x320 meter) of the best player of the World Cup appeared.The face was formed with different concentrations of seeds, which produce a visual contrast, with the help of a digital cultivation platform.On a clear day, it is perfectly visible from overflying planes, which routes pass over the cornfield.Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time in the final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Messi netted twice in the final and scored in the shoot-out, bringing the total number of his goals at the 2022 championship to seven.

