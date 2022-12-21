Messi and Team Flown Over Buenos Aires by Helicopter For Safety Reasons Amid Crowds - Videos

International
08:54 GMT 21.12.2022
Maxim Minaev
Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, after a 3-3 draw in extra time, and won the World Cup for the third time, its previous victories having been in 1978 and 1986.
Lionel Messi - who has finally claimed his first World Cup title - and his teammates had to leave the bus parade celebration and to fly a helicopter to travel around Buenos Aires because of the crowds in the city's streets, according to media reports.
It became impossible to travel by bus because more than four million people took to the streets, and the players had to change their transport for safety reasons.
Previously, the national soccer team, led by captain Lionel Messi, moved around the capital in an open bus and waved to the fans accompanying them. The route of the players went from the training ground on the outskirts of the city capital to the center of the city itself.
Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday for the third time in the tournament's history. At full time in Qatar, the score between the Argentine and French teams stood at 2-2 pushing the match into extra time which eventually ended on 3-3. A penalty shoot-out was necessary and the Argentines won 4-2. Messi, who won the World Cup for the first time, scored two goals and was named the best player of the tournament.
