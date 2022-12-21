Messi and Team Flown Over Buenos Aires by Helicopter For Safety Reasons Amid Crowds - Videos
© AFP 2022 / STRArgentina's Lionel Messi (L) and Argentina's Angel Di Maria (C) prepare to board a helicopter heading to their respective homes, on arrival at the Islas Malvinas international airport in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina, on December 20, 2022
Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, after a 3-3 draw in extra time, and won the World Cup for the third time, its previous victories having been in 1978 and 1986.
Lionel Messi - who has finally claimed his first World Cup title - and his teammates had to leave the bus parade celebration and to fly a helicopter to travel around Buenos Aires because of the crowds in the city's streets, according to media reports.
Buenos Aires celebration packed with ~5m people. The Argentina team bus couldn’t drive through, so they had to call in helicopters 🤯#FIFAWorldCup #Messi𓃵day#Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/oHBotscxW7— yousef Ahmed (@JosephHeyari) December 20, 2022
It became impossible to travel by bus because more than four million people took to the streets, and the players had to change their transport for safety reasons.
Buenos Aires, Argentina has totally collapsed. The victory parade, if you can even call it that, has been cut short.— Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) December 20, 2022
This is the one of the few videos I’ve received that’s the safe to upload to social media. People were jumping into the bus. Just INSANE 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/OKHfDy7zOB
Previously, the national soccer team, led by captain Lionel Messi, moved around the capital in an open bus and waved to the fans accompanying them. The route of the players went from the training ground on the outskirts of the city capital to the center of the city itself.
Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday for the third time in the tournament's history. At full time in Qatar, the score between the Argentine and French teams stood at 2-2 pushing the match into extra time which eventually ended on 3-3. A penalty shoot-out was necessary and the Argentines won 4-2. Messi, who won the World Cup for the first time, scored two goals and was named the best player of the tournament.