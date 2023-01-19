International
LIVE: French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230119/eu-believes-us-unwilling-to-supply-abrams-tanks-to-ukraine-fearing-escalation-report-says-1106490778.html
EU Believes US Unwilling to Supply Abrams Tanks to Ukraine Fearing Escalation, Report Says
EU Believes US Unwilling to Supply Abrams Tanks to Ukraine Fearing Escalation, Report Says
European officials believe that the United States is reluctant to hand over even a token contingent of its Abrams tanks to Kiev over concerns about the risk of escalation
2023-01-19T12:24+0000
2023-01-19T12:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
west
arms supplies
us-supplied arms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105808/85/1058088578_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_125ec2a76ce8cc1af81291f8c5bd5084.jpg
On Friday, the United Kingdom, Poland and Finland will try to persuade Germany to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, while the US is not expected to commit to sending Abrams tanks, the report said. A German newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, made it clear that his country would supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, but on the condition that Washington also sends its Abrams tanks. British media reported that Germany has so far refused to provide Leopard 2 tanks for fear that the move could escalate the Ukrainian conflict and leave Berlin "exposed to Moscow’s wrath." At the same time, Washington is supportive of Berlin sending tanks to Kiev behind the scenes, but does not pressure it to do so, the report said. The newspaper cited one US administration official as saying, "we are not coaxing or trying to manipulate any nation’s decision about what they want to provide," adding that the US is "grateful for all of the weapons Germany is willing to provide." On Wednesday, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said that the Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment, which is "expensive, hard to train on" and has a jet engine, so it will be difficult for Ukraine to maintain it. Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/west-pledges-main-battle-tanks-to-kiev-but-will-it-be-a-game-changer-1106470433.html
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105808/85/1058088578_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_022c353865846c59eed6813be28dbbd4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia` special military operation, western support for ukraine, arm supples to ukraine, fears of escalation
russia` special military operation, western support for ukraine, arm supples to ukraine, fears of escalation

EU Believes US Unwilling to Supply Abrams Tanks to Ukraine Fearing Escalation, Report Says

12:24 GMT 19.01.2023 (Updated: 12:55 GMT 19.01.2023)
© Sputnik / Sergey Melkonov / Go to the mediabankM1 Abrams tanks. File photo
M1 Abrams tanks. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Melkonov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European officials believe that the United States is reluctant to hand over even a token contingent of its Abrams tanks to Kiev over concerns about the risk of escalation, British media reported on Thursday.
On Friday, the United Kingdom, Poland and Finland will try to persuade Germany to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, while the US is not expected to commit to sending Abrams tanks, the report said.
A German newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, made it clear that his country would supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, but on the condition that Washington also sends its Abrams tanks.
British media reported that Germany has so far refused to provide Leopard 2 tanks for fear that the move could escalate the Ukrainian conflict and leave Berlin "exposed to Moscow’s wrath." At the same time, Washington is supportive of Berlin sending tanks to Kiev behind the scenes, but does not pressure it to do so, the report said.
Soldiers work on a Challenger 2 main battle tank during during the Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers’ training exercise called Iron Challenge at the Longmoor training area, near Bordon, Hampshire, on March 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
West Pledges Main Battle Tanks to Kiev, But Will It Be a Game Changer?
Yesterday, 18:14 GMT
The newspaper cited one US administration official as saying, "we are not coaxing or trying to manipulate any nation’s decision about what they want to provide," adding that the US is "grateful for all of the weapons Germany is willing to provide."
On Wednesday, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said that the Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment, which is "expensive, hard to train on" and has a jet engine, so it will be difficult for Ukraine to maintain it.
Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала