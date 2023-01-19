https://sputniknews.com/20230119/report-us-considering-providing-ukraine-with-weapons-to-strike-crimea-1106475695.html

Report: US Considering Providing Ukraine With Weapons to Strike Crimea

Report: US Considering Providing Ukraine With Weapons to Strike Crimea

The Biden administration is reportedly considering providing Ukraine with the weapons necessary to target the Crimean Peninsula, an instrumental area for Russia's operations during the ongoing special military operation.

2023-01-19T01:52+0000

2023-01-19T01:52+0000

2023-01-19T01:46+0000

military

ukraine crisis

crimea

russia

us military aid

biden administration

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101804462_0:72:721:478_1920x0_80_0_0_920b29ee120b5147a6be1a0efe362fb0.jpg

The administration believes Kiev's position in future negotiations will be improved if the Ukrainian military can threaten Russia's control of Crimea, though such a move may increase the risk of escalating the conflict, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. Administration officials are reportedly discussing with their Ukrainian counterparts the use of US-supplied weapons, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Bradley fighting vehicles, to cover targets like the main land bridge that connects Crimea with the rest of Russia.The Biden administration has so far been reluctant to provide Ukraine with the long-range missiles that Kiev would need to attack Crimea out of fear that such a move could provoke Russia and widen the conflict, according to the report.The Times report comes amid earlier developments indicating that the Biden administration would reportedly announce a military aid package on Friday that will include Stryker vehicles in addition to various artillery and ammunitions.A deployment of Strykers would mark the first time the US Department of Defense has provided Ukraine with the weaponry.Although the earlier report stated the aid package would not include the highly sought-after Abrams tanks, a separate article by the Washington Post detailed the estimated $2.5 billion aid would include multiple Bradley armored vehicles.Earlier Wednesday, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby relayed to reporters that the US would be announcing another batch of Ukraine aid by weeks' end; however, the official did not specify what the package would include.To date, the US has cleared various multibillion-dollar aid packages for Ukraine, with the largest having been announced in early January. More recently, several nations have joined the US and announced their own military packets for Ukraine much to the chagrin of Russia, which has condemned the move.

https://sputniknews.com/20230118/report-us-to-announce-new-ukraine-military-aid-package-on-friday-with-stryker-vehicles-1106472628.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

crimea, us, military aid, ukraine crisis, biden administration