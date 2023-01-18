https://sputniknews.com/20230118/white-house-hints-new-military-aid-package-for-ukraine-coming-by-end-of-week-1106450596.html

White House Hints New Military Aid Package for Ukraine Coming by End of Week

The United States may announce a new aid package for Ukraine, which will include new deliveries of weapons, by the weekend, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

The official gave no precise details on types of possible arms supplies, for example, whether the US will send battle tanks to Ukraine. On January 6, the US announced its largest to-date package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $3.75 billion. It includes Bradley fighting vehicles, surface-to-air missiles, howitzer artillery guns, mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAPS) light vehicles, among other weaponry. The previous $1.85 billion US military aid package for Ukraine was announced on December 22 and included the Patriot air defense system. Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian armed forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, stated that arms provision was undermining prospects for a future peace process.

