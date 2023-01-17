https://sputniknews.com/20230117/jeremy-renners-recovery-may-take-years-his-friend-reportedly-says--1106419622.html

Jeremy Renner Recovery May Take Years, Friend Claims

Jeremy Renner Recovery May Take Years, Friend Claims

Famous actor was ran over by snowplow machine while helping family member whose car broke down.

Jeremy Renner's condition is far worse than previously reported, a friend has told a US tabloid. The actor was hit by a snowplow on January 1 while assisting a family member whose car broke down near his home. At first, his representatives stated that Renner suffered chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. They stressed that he was in a critical but stable condition after surgery.However, Renner's friends have reportedly said that he suffered more severe injuries and that he “nearly bled out” while waiting for emergency attention.According to media reports, the damage to Renner's chest was so severe that it had to be reconstructed in surgery. One of his legs was also reportedly seriously injured and will require new operations with a chance that it will be amputated. The operations are allegedly spaced out in order to give time for the body's natural healing processes to kick in.Renner is said to be aware of the severity of his injuries. He has a long road to recovery – up to two years, media reports have suggested, quoting one of his friends. Renner is best known for his role in Marvel Universe's Hawkeye films, including “The Avengers” (2012).

