https://sputniknews.com/20230117/jeremy-renners-recovery-may-take-years-his-friend-reportedly-says--1106419622.html
Jeremy Renner Recovery May Take Years, Friend Claims
Jeremy Renner Recovery May Take Years, Friend Claims
Famous actor was ran over by snowplow machine while helping family member whose car broke down.
2023-01-17T12:18+0000
2023-01-17T12:18+0000
2023-01-17T12:28+0000
viral
marvel
marvel comics
car accident
emergency
actor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106253982_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_17d55756b197e5366cbce12e8c6d25f7.jpg
Jeremy Renner's condition is far worse than previously reported, a friend has told a US tabloid. The actor was hit by a snowplow on January 1 while assisting a family member whose car broke down near his home. At first, his representatives stated that Renner suffered chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. They stressed that he was in a critical but stable condition after surgery.However, Renner's friends have reportedly said that he suffered more severe injuries and that he “nearly bled out” while waiting for emergency attention.According to media reports, the damage to Renner's chest was so severe that it had to be reconstructed in surgery. One of his legs was also reportedly seriously injured and will require new operations with a chance that it will be amputated. The operations are allegedly spaced out in order to give time for the body's natural healing processes to kick in.Renner is said to be aware of the severity of his injuries. He has a long road to recovery – up to two years, media reports have suggested, quoting one of his friends. Renner is best known for his role in Marvel Universe's Hawkeye films, including “The Avengers” (2012).
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106253982_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8e846af84d236cbb4f5a91e74944459.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jeremy renner`s recovery progress, jeremy renner`s snowplow accident, marvel hawkeye, marvel universe
jeremy renner`s recovery progress, jeremy renner`s snowplow accident, marvel hawkeye, marvel universe
Jeremy Renner Recovery May Take Years, Friend Claims
12:18 GMT 17.01.2023 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 17.01.2023)
The famous actor was run over by a snowplow earlier this month while helping a family member whose car had broken down.
Jeremy Renner's condition
is far worse than previously reported, a friend has told a US tabloid.
The actor was hit by a snowplow on January 1 while assisting a family member whose car broke down near his home. At first, his representatives stated that Renner suffered chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. They stressed that he was in a critical but stable condition
after surgery.
However, Renner's friends have reportedly said that he suffered more severe injuries and that he “nearly bled out” while waiting for emergency
attention.
According to media reports, the damage to Renner's chest was so severe that it had to be reconstructed in surgery. One of his legs was also reportedly seriously injured and will require new operations with a chance that it will be amputated. The operations are allegedly spaced out in order to give time for the body's natural healing processes to kick in.
Renner is said to be aware of the severity of his injuries. He has a long road to recovery – up to two years, media reports have suggested, quoting one of his friends.
Renner is best known for his role in Marvel Universe
's Hawkeye films, including “The Avengers” (2012).