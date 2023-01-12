https://sputniknews.com/20230112/marvels-jeremy-renner-crushing-all-progress-goals-on-road-to-recovery-after-snow-plow-accident--1106254321.html
Marvel's Jeremy Renner 'Crushing All Progress Goals' on Road to Recovery After Snow Plow Accident
Marvel's Jeremy Renner 'Crushing All Progress Goals' on Road to Recovery After Snow Plow Accident
Marvel's Jeremy Renner is 'crushing all progress goals' on the road to recovery after his snowplow accident, doctors have stated.
2023-01-12T14:06+0000
2023-01-12T14:06+0000
2023-01-12T14:06+0000
americas
us
marvel
celebrity
actor
accident
rehab
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106253982_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_17d55756b197e5366cbce12e8c6d25f7.jpg
Action star Jeremy Renner, 52, is "crushing all the progress goals" on his road to recovery after suffering injuries during a snowplow accident on New Year's Day, according to an update offered by doctors.The sister of the actor who portrayed the arrow-shooting superhero Hawkeye in Marvel's ‘Avengers’ film franchise, Kym Renner, shared the optimistic health update with US media:Renner currently remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. Despite his recovery going well, the two-time Oscar nominee is likely to face an extensive rehab stint and may suffer potential chronic pain, according to Dr. Robert Glatter, assistant professor of emergency medicine at New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital, cited by media reports.Renner's accident could have been fatal, as, according to a 911 call log, he had been "completely crushed" underneath his 6,500kg "PistenBully" plow which he used to clear a private road from some of the snow that had inundated Reno over the New Year Eve. The actor had difficulty "breathing" after the accident, while also "bleeding heavily from his head and other unknown injuries." The caller reportedly believed at the time that Jeremy Renner's "upper torso" was "crushed.""We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, Jan. 2, 2023," a statement from the celebrity's spokesperson said at the time. On January 3, the "Avengers" star shared a selfie on social media, showing him using a breathing tube while lying in a hospital bed in the ICU, his face visibly bruised.
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/avengers-star-jeremy-renner-gets-spa-treatment-in-hospital-after-snowplough-accident-1106083513.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230104/too-messed-up-to-type-marvels-jeremy-renner-goes-on-social-media-after-run-in-with-snow-plough-1106024242.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106253982_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8e846af84d236cbb4f5a91e74944459.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
marvel's jeremy renner, crushing all progress goals, on the road to recovery, after his snowplow accident, doctors give optimistic health update, completely crushed underneath pistenbully plough, extensive rehab
marvel's jeremy renner, crushing all progress goals, on the road to recovery, after his snowplow accident, doctors give optimistic health update, completely crushed underneath pistenbully plough, extensive rehab
Marvel's Jeremy Renner 'Crushing All Progress Goals' on Road to Recovery After Snow Plow Accident
Actor Jeremy Renner found himself in an intensive care hospital bed after a near-fatal run-in with a snow plow while clearing a road in his Reno, Nevada, neighborhood after a massive blizzard on New Year's Eve.
Action star Jeremy Renner, 52, is "crushing all the progress goals" on his road to recovery after suffering injuries during a snowplow accident
on New Year's Day, according to an update offered by doctors.
The sister of the actor who portrayed the arrow-shooting superhero Hawkeye in Marvel's ‘Avengers’ film franchise, Kym Renner, shared the optimistic health update with US media:
"We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."
Renner currently remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. Despite his recovery going well, the two-time Oscar nominee is likely to face an extensive rehab stint and may suffer potential chronic pain, according to Dr. Robert Glatter, assistant professor of emergency medicine at New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital, cited by media reports.
Renner's accident could have been fatal, as, according to a 911 call log, he had been "completely crushed" underneath his 6,500kg "PistenBully" plow which he used to clear a private road from some of the snow that had inundated Reno over the New Year Eve. The actor had difficulty "breathing" after the accident, while also "bleeding heavily from his head and other unknown injuries." The caller reportedly believed at the time that Jeremy Renner's "upper torso" was "crushed."
"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, Jan. 2, 2023," a statement from the celebrity's spokesperson said at the time.
On January 3, the "Avengers" star shared a selfie
on social media, showing him using a breathing tube while lying in a hospital bed in the ICU, his face visibly bruised.
"Thank you all for your kind words... I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote to his fans.