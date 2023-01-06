International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/avengers-star-jeremy-renner-gets-spa-treatment-in-hospital-after-snowplough-accident-1106083513.html
‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Gets ‘Spa’ Treatment in Hospital After Snowplough Accident
‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Gets ‘Spa’ Treatment in Hospital After Snowplough Accident
Actor Jeremy Renner has been enjoying the “spa” treatment in his intensive care hospital bed.
2023-01-06T11:56+0000
2023-01-06T11:56+0000
viral
celebrity
accident
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106083245_0:9:1250:712_1920x0_80_0_0_43e76cf46857f3b149d01354976b1ffd.jpg
Renner, known for playing the arrow-shooting superhero Hawkeye in the ‘Avengers’ film franchise, tweeted a video from his intensive care hospital bed on Thursday. He joked it was “spa day” as his mother and sister massaged his scalp through a surgical cap. “Yeah…” the woozy actor mumbles, adding: “That’s the first shower in definitely a week or so — Gross!” Renner was rushed to hospital on New Year’s Fay with life-threatening injuries to his chest and leg. He had been clearing snow from the driveway of his family home in the Sierra Nevada mountains, near Reno, Nevada, when he was run over by his own tracked snowcat vehicle.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106083245_145:0:1106:721_1920x0_80_0_0_82981132d7945729e2c5c2f9b2a39416.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
avengers star, jeremey renner, jeremy renner in hospital, avengers star in hospiral,
avengers star, jeremey renner, jeremy renner in hospital, avengers star in hospiral,

‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Gets ‘Spa’ Treatment in Hospital After Snowplough Accident

11:56 GMT 06.01.2023
© Photo : Jeremy Renner/ TwitterJeremy Renner in hospital
Jeremy Renner in hospital - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
© Photo : Jeremy Renner/ Twitter
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Actor Jeremy Renner has been enjoying the “spa” treatment in his intensive care hospital bed.
Renner, known for playing the arrow-shooting superhero Hawkeye in the ‘Avengers’ film franchise, tweeted a video from his intensive care hospital bed on Thursday.
He joked it was “spa day” as his mother and sister massaged his scalp through a surgical cap.
“Yeah…” the woozy actor mumbles, adding: “That’s the first shower in definitely a week or so — Gross!”
Renner was rushed to hospital on New Year’s Fay with life-threatening injuries to his chest and leg.
He had been clearing snow from the driveway of his family home in the Sierra Nevada mountains, near Reno, Nevada, when he was run over by his own tracked snowcat vehicle.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала