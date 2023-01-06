https://sputniknews.com/20230106/avengers-star-jeremy-renner-gets-spa-treatment-in-hospital-after-snowplough-accident-1106083513.html

‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Gets ‘Spa’ Treatment in Hospital After Snowplough Accident

‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Gets ‘Spa’ Treatment in Hospital After Snowplough Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner has been enjoying the “spa” treatment in his intensive care hospital bed.

2023-01-06T11:56+0000

2023-01-06T11:56+0000

2023-01-06T11:56+0000

viral

celebrity

accident

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106083245_0:9:1250:712_1920x0_80_0_0_43e76cf46857f3b149d01354976b1ffd.jpg

Renner, known for playing the arrow-shooting superhero Hawkeye in the ‘Avengers’ film franchise, tweeted a video from his intensive care hospital bed on Thursday. He joked it was “spa day” as his mother and sister massaged his scalp through a surgical cap. “Yeah…” the woozy actor mumbles, adding: “That’s the first shower in definitely a week or so — Gross!” Renner was rushed to hospital on New Year’s Fay with life-threatening injuries to his chest and leg. He had been clearing snow from the driveway of his family home in the Sierra Nevada mountains, near Reno, Nevada, when he was run over by his own tracked snowcat vehicle.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

avengers star, jeremey renner, jeremy renner in hospital, avengers star in hospiral,