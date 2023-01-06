https://sputniknews.com/20230106/avengers-star-jeremy-renner-gets-spa-treatment-in-hospital-after-snowplough-accident-1106083513.html
Actor Jeremy Renner has been enjoying the “spa” treatment in his intensive care hospital bed.
Renner, known for playing the arrow-shooting superhero Hawkeye in the ‘Avengers’ film franchise, tweeted a video from his intensive care hospital bed on Thursday. He joked it was “spa day” as his mother and sister massaged his scalp through a surgical cap. “Yeah…” the woozy actor mumbles, adding: “That’s the first shower in definitely a week or so — Gross!” Renner was rushed to hospital on New Year’s Fay with life-threatening injuries to his chest and leg. He had been clearing snow from the driveway of his family home in the Sierra Nevada mountains, near Reno, Nevada, when he was run over by his own tracked snowcat vehicle.
Renner, known for playing the arrow-shooting superhero Hawkeye in the ‘Avengers’ film franchise, tweeted a video from his intensive care hospital bed on Thursday.
He joked it was “spa day” as his mother and sister massaged his scalp through a surgical cap.
“Yeah…” the woozy actor mumbles, adding: “That’s the first shower in definitely a week or so — Gross!”
Renner was rushed to hospital on New Year’s Fay with life-threatening injuries to his chest and leg.
He had been clearing snow from the driveway of his family home in the Sierra Nevada mountains, near Reno, Nevada, when he was run over by his own tracked snowcat vehicle.