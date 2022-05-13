https://sputniknews.com/20220513/social-media-in-stiches-after-learning-that-marvel-comics-have-villain-named-joe-biden-1095496039.html

Social Media in Stiches After Learning That Marvel Comics Have Villain Named Joe Biden

Social Media in Stiches After Learning That Marvel Comics Have Villain Named Joe Biden

If you ask Republicans, you may indeed receive some unflattering comments about Joe Biden, but his comic book alter-ego is just way too ironic. 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-13T18:21+0000

2022-05-13T18:21+0000

2022-05-13T18:21+0000

viral

joe biden

marvel comics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0d/1095496242_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4c3b6464d4a364b2d5bf5863d1cc9bcd.jpg

The Marvel Universe is filled with hundreds of different characters, but you could hardly imagine discovering a supervillain called Joe Biden, could you?Yet Marvel fans have recently learnt that such a supervillain exists! Joe Biden, a.k.a Spectrum, first appeared in the March 2010 issue "Peter Parker #1". With ‘colour-bending’ superpowers, Spectrum is a villain opposing Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man.However, to avoid confusing, Marvel Database has thoughtfully added a note to Spectrum’s character page explaining that the fictional supervillain is not the incumbent US president.This did not stop Twitter users from chuckling when they found out.Witty Spider-Man fans even came up with the villainous catchphrases that Spectrum could borrow from his presidential namesake.One fan noted that Spectrum has actually had more appearances than El Muerto - an antihero that has recently been awarded a solo movie from Sony Pictures, with reggaeton singer Bad Bunny landing the leading role.So, fans concluded, Sony should definitely mull the idea of rolling out a movie about Joe Biden a.k.a. Spectrum as well!In the two frames where Spectrum first appears, Spider-Man is seen yelling: "Yo, Mr. Invincible! I don't even know your name!" with the villain responding: "It's Joe! Joe Biden! But you can call me 'Spectrum'!"Others drew more sinister conclusions relating to Spectrum’s ‘colour-bending’ powers. Users noted how real-life Joe Biden once said that if a black person chooses not to vote for him, they are probably "not black".In addition to Spectrum, the real Joe Biden has also appealed in the Marvel Universe as a politician, appearing in "Amazing Spider-Man #683" as the 47th Vice President of the United States.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, joe biden, marvel comics