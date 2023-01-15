https://sputniknews.com/20230115/us-santos-may-be-removed-from-congress-if-finance-law-breach-proved-lawmaker-says-1106356946.html

US' Santos May Be Removed From Congress If Finance Law Breach Proved, Lawmaker Says

US' Santos May Be Removed From Congress If Finance Law Breach Proved, Lawmaker Says

Republican US Congressman George Santos, who previously admitted to fabricating portions of his background prior to his election to the US House of Representatives, may be removed from his post if found in breach of campaign finance laws, lead Republican on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee James Comer said on Sunday.

2023-01-15T17:21+0000

2023-01-15T17:21+0000

2023-01-15T17:21+0000

americas

us

george santos

us congress

house of representatives

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1b/1105805852_86:0:742:369_1920x0_80_0_0_7fe40baeb6a16f9f0b572a4d24e9e09d.png

In December, George Santos admitted to lying on the campaign trail about parts of his biography, including his professional and educational experience. Earlier on Wednesday, the Nassau County Republican Committee, who backed Santos’ campaign, said the congressman disgraced the lower chamber and called on him to resign. Santos has repeatedly refused to do so. Comer called his fellow Republican lawmaker a "bad guy" and stressed that he disapproved of how Santos made his way to the Congress. Still, Santos is not the first politician who was not truthful about parts of his biography, Comer noted. In December 2022, federal prosecutors launched a probe into the claims against Santos. This past Monday, the Campaign Legal Center, a non-partisan government watchdog group, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming Santos and his 2022 campaign committee also violated campaign finance laws.

https://sputniknews.com/20230112/rep-george-santos-vows-to-only-step-down-if-all-142000-people-who-voted-for-him-say-so-1106263664.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us congress, house of representatives, george santos, us political scandal, us republican party