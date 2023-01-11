https://sputniknews.com/20230111/new-york-rep-george-santos-refuses-to-resign-amid-controversy-over-background-1106230898.html

New York Rep. George Santos Refuses to Resign Amid Controversy Over Background

Republican US Congressman George Santos said on Wednesday that he will not resign amid controversy over portions of his background he admitted to fabricating prior to his election to the House.

"I will not," Santos told reporters when asked about whether he will step down amid the calls for him to resign from the House. Earlier on Wednesday, the Nassau County Republican Committee, who backed Santos’ campaign, said the congressman disgraced the lower chamber and called on him to resign. In December, Santos admitted to lying on the campaign trail about parts of his biography, including his professional and educational experience.Last month, federal prosecutors launched a probe into the claims against Santos. On Monday, the Campaign Legal Center (CLC), a non-partisan government watchdog group, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming Santos and his 2022 campaign committee also violated campaign finance laws.According to CLC, in addition to "fabricating virtually every aspect of his life" on the 2022 campaign trail, Santos also appears to have violated federal campaign finance laws "by knowingly and willfully concealing the true sources of his campaign’s funding, misrepresenting how his campaign spent its money, and illegally paying for personal expenses with campaign funds." Santos claimed to have loaned his campaign $705,000 during the 2022 election, the watchdog noted. Santos’ claims of having earned millions of dollars in 2021 and 2022 from his supposed consulting business, Devolder LLC, are "vague, uncorroborated, and non-credible in light of his many previous lies," it argued. CLC said the overall circumstances instead indicate that still-unknown people or corporations may have illegally directed money to Santos’ campaign through Devolder LLC. The complaint explains that the Santos campaign appears to have routinely falsified its disclosure of disbursements. The campaign reported 40 disbursements between $199 and $200, including 37 disbursements of exactly $199.99. In addition, the watchdog alleges, some of the reported disbursements made by Santos’ campaign appear to violate federal laws prohibiting the conversion of campaign funds to personal use, including disbursements to pay rent on a candidate’s personal residence.

