Rep. George Santos Vows to Only Step Down if All 142,000 People Who Voted for Him Say So

Rep. George Santos Vows to Only Step Down if All 142,000 People Who Voted for Him Say So

The freshman representative from New York has been criticized by fellow Republicans who are calling for him to resign after he admitted to lying about his...

Republican Representative George Santos, 34, has been asked to step down by both Democrats and fellow Republicans after he admitted to lying on his resume, but despite the backlash, the lawmaker has refused to stand down - at least not until every last of the 142,000 voters that sided with him change their tune in the next election cycle.Nearly every Republican leader from NY has asked Santos to step down. But after being sworn in on Saturday, Santos swore his political “commitment” during an interview with Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Bannon’s “War Room” program."It's their prerogative," Santos told Gaetz, referring to colleagues who have asked him to step down. "I came here to serve the people not politicians and party leaders, and I'm going to do just that."Those sentiments were also repeated by the representative on Twitter.In 2020, Santos managed to dupe the Nassau County Republican Committee into believing he was an alumnus of Baruch College and had graduated in the top one percent of his class before earning an MBA at New York University. He also lied about working as a project manager at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. On the campaign trail, he fabricated a story and implied he had Jewish roots. On Wednesday, the committee called Santos a “serial liar” and demanded he resign from Congress.And when Matt Gaetz (R-FL) asked Santos where the $700,000 he gave to his campaign originated from, Santos refused to answer.“He answered the questions — obviously not truthfully — but at that time we trusted him,” Joseph G. Cairo Jr., the committee chairman, told reporters at a news conference, vowing to put in place a more rigorous vetting process. “We were duped here.”"I don't think there's any way he can possibly perform his duties, and the man's got to be honest with himself and his constituents," Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY) told reporters on Thursday.But House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who struggled to secure his position until the15th round of voting, said of Santos when asked if he would take action against him: “Is there a charge against him? You know, in America today, you’re innocent until proven guilty.”"Well, what I find is the voters have elected George Santos," McCarthy said. "If there is a concern, it will go through ethics. If there is something that is found, he will be dealt with in that manner, but they have a voice in this process."According to the New York Times, two Democrats from New York filed an official complaint on Tuesday with the House Committee of Ethics to investigate Santos, and to focus on his financial disclosures which were filed late and without key details.

