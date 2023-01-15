https://sputniknews.com/20230115/nigerian-heavyweight-boxer-efe-ajagba-defeats-american-stephan-shaw-1106337117.html

Nigerian Heavyweight Boxer Efe Ajagba Defeats American Stephan Shaw

Nigerian Heavyweight Boxer Efe Ajagba Defeats American Stephan Shaw

Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba has defeated his previously unbeaten American counterpart Stephan Shaw by score of 96-94.

2023-01-15T10:17+0000

2023-01-15T10:17+0000

2023-01-15T10:18+0000

africa

west africa

sport

nigeria

us

boxing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0f/1106336795_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0cfe1e2585f009e0908885d4b9684764.jpg

Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba has defeated his previously unbeaten American counterpart Stephan Shaw with score of 96-94.The match took place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York state, US.After round six, Shaw was ahead of his opponent with a score of 58-56 on all three judges’ cards. In the following four rounds, Ajagba outpointed him 62-37. Observers noted that Ajagba was attacking his rival for almost all 10 rounds of the battle.For 30-year-old-Shaw, nicknamed Big Shot, who is from St. Louis, Missouri, it is the first defeat by a unanimous decision.For 28-year-old Ajagba, nicknamed the Silent Roller, it is the second victory in a row, after he lost to Cuban Frank Sanchez in 2021. After his defeat, the Nigerian boxer underwent surgeries on both elbows.Following the match against Shaw, Ajagba's boxing record improved to 17 wins to 1 loss with 13 victories by knockouts, while Shaw's dropped to 18 wins to 1 loss, 13 knockouts.Efe Ajagba is known for the fastest victory in the history of boxing after his opponent, American Curtis Harper, was disqualified for leaving the ring one second after the start of the battle in protest over a pay dispute.

africa

west africa

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

nigeria sport, nigeria boxing, boxing fastest victory, efe ajagba, stephan shaw