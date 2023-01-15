https://sputniknews.com/20230115/bojos-partygate-testimony-over-claims-he-misled-parliament-may-be-broadcast-live-1106332334.html

BoJo's 'Partygate' Testimony Over Claims He Misled Parliament May Be Broadcast Live

BoJo's 'Partygate' Testimony Over Claims He Misled Parliament May Be Broadcast Live

Boris Johnson's Partygate testimony over claims he misled parliament is to be broadcast live.

2023-01-15T08:15+0000

2023-01-15T08:15+0000

2023-01-15T08:15+0000

world

uk

boris johnson

partygate

uk metropolitan police

covid-19

keir starmer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102500268_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_6c80ef518755b0df1f8a65cc395012b7.jpg

Leading broadcasters intend to air former UK prime minister Boris Johnson's testimony to parliament’s Privileges Committee over the so-called "partygate" allegations in February live and in its entirety, reported British media. Johnson’s evidence session before MPs, to be screened on parliament’s televised feed, could be one of a succession of public hearings, it was added. The grilling is set to take place later than originally planned. The reason for the delay was purportedly explained by the amount of documents the committee has been forced to scrutinize.Boris Johnson's supporters have described the Privileges Committee hearing a "live kangaroo court."The seven-member Commons Privileges Committee, chaired by the Labour party's Harriet Harman, is examining whether Boris Johnson misled parliament and committed a contempt when responding to the "partygate" allegations. In particular, when Johnson asserted that “no Covid rules were broken” and that the “guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times.”This is a separate inquiry from those that were conducted by the Metropolitan Police and by the senior civil servant Sue Gray. Scotland Yard’s Operation Hillman closed its probe on May 19, 2022, handing out over 100 fines – including to Johnson and his wife. The final Gray Report was published on May 25.The Commons Privileges Committee investigation into Boris Johnson was announced when the House of Commons in April 2022 passed a motion tabled by the leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, calling for Johnson to be investigated over breaching parliamentary privilege.Last year, it was uncovered that 12 illegal alcohol-fuelled gatherings were held in defiance of tough restrictions on socialising during the coronavirus pandemic. On January 11, the Privileges Committee gathered for its first meeting of 2023 to discuss progress in the investigation. Coming up next are witnesses’ summons, oral evidence sessions, and a final report expected to be compiled within two months. At the end of its work, the committee could either opt to "absolve" Johnson, or recommend sanctions targeting him. The latter could, in theory, see the Tory MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip face the threat of a byelection. MPs will be required to vote on any sanctions targeting Johnson ed by the cross-party committee.This comes amid rumors that Johnson, who had announced his resignation in July after continuous calls to step down following the damning revelations, has been planning a comeback in 2024. Some MPs have reportedly been speculating that he may attempt to secure a safe Tory seat in 2024 elections from one of his allies as his own Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency is on Labour's target list.As the reports surfaced that Boris Johnson's questioning by MPs in February would be turned into a live TV show, many on social media weighed in, slamming it as upcomng "Comedy Central" churned out by "Johnson Productions." Some pointed out that as Johnson has a right to legal advice funded by the UK taxpayers in the course of the investigation, they might as well get out the popcorn and watch the high stakes spectacle.

https://sputniknews.com/20221029/johnson-entitled-to-taxpayer-funded-lawyers-in-partygate-investigation-reports-suggest-1102824894.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221217/report-traces-of-cocaine-found-at-liz-truss-boris-johnsons-residences-after-parties-1105536828.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221029/johnson-entitled-to-taxpayer-funded-lawyers-in-partygate-investigation-reports-suggest-1102824894.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

boris johnson's partygate testimony, interrogation, tstimony to parliament's privileges committee, claims he misled parliament, broadcast live, operation hillman probe, fined by metropolitan police, mp for uxbridge and south ruislip