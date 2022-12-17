https://sputniknews.com/20221217/report-traces-of-cocaine-found-at-liz-truss-boris-johnsons-residences-after-parties-1105536828.html

Report: Traces of Cocaine Found at Liz Truss, Boris Johnson’s Residences After Parties

Report: Traces of Cocaine Found at Liz Truss, Boris Johnson’s Residences After Parties

Liz Truss lasted just 45 days as prime minister, quitting after her extremely limited budget was blamed for the crash of the British pound and subsequent... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-17T03:17+0000

2022-12-17T03:17+0000

2022-12-17T03:13+0000

world

liz truss

boris johnson

cocaine

drug war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102469128_0:325:2000:1450_1920x0_80_0_0_535a6eeff9aded5e3cba20d45f6f3532.jpg

Traces of a white powder suspected to be cocaine were found at a government “grace-and-favor” home after a party attended by political allies of former Prime Minister Liz Truss, according to sources who spoke exclusively to the Guardian.The powder was discovered in the Chevening estate last summer, just days before Truss was elected the leader of the Tory Party and tapped as prime minister. At the time, Truss served as UK foreign secretary.Members of the estate staff say they tested the white powder and it came back positive for containing cocaine. Under UK laws, cocaine possession can result in seven years in prison and a fine.Separate sources also told the Guardian that traces of a similar white powder were found after parties at 10 Downing Street when Boris Johnson served as prime minister. It is understood that Johnson did not attend those parties.The Chevening estate is a “grace-and-favor” home, which means it is owned by the Monarchy and is leased out (usually for free) to officials as part of a payment package or in gratitude for past services. The Chevening estate is traditionally granted to the foreign secretary. It sits on 3,000 acres and is maintained by a trust established by parliament.The staff at the Chevening estate say they found the white powder on two occasions on a table in a game room. Truss hosted gatherings at the house on the weekend of August 19-21 and September 2-4 of this year.None of the sources suggested that either Truss or Johnson used or were aware of the alleged white substance. They also did not say who was responsible for bringing it to the residences.The parties at 10 Downing Street where a white substance was allegedly found by staff were already investigated for breaking lockdown laws by senior civil servant Sue Gray. Her investigation did not mention drug use at the parties.But cleaning staff say they found small plastic bags and traces of white powder the morning after a Christmas party in December 2020. The staff suspected the material was drugs because it was found among evidence of partying, including empty cans and food wrappers.The staff also said they found white powder after a party on the eve of Prince Phillips’ funeral. They say a smudged line of white powder was found next to a UK department store membership card. It is not known who that card belonged to.Johnson’s administration cracked down on what it called middle-class drug use, saying users could have their passports confiscated to “interfere with their lives.” Truss’ administration said curbing drug use was a “priority” but she was ousted before any significant drug policies were proposed.A spokesperson for Johnson said he was unaware of any suggestions of drug use at 10 Downing Street. “Boris Johnson is surprised by these allegations since he has not previously been made aware of any suggestions of drug use in 10 Downing Street and as far as he is aware no such claims were made to Sue Gray or to any other investigators," the spokesperson said.The Foreign Office has yet to comment on the allegations.

https://sputniknews.com/20221020/uk-prime-minister-liz-truss-announces-resignation-1102460470.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

liz truss, boris johnson, cocaine, drug war