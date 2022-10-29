https://sputniknews.com/20221029/johnson-entitled-to-taxpayer-funded-lawyers-in-partygate-investigation-reports-suggest-1102824894.html

Johnson Entitled to Taxpayer-Funded Lawyers in Partygate Investigation, Reports Suggest

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a right to legal advice funded by the UK taxpayers in the course of the investigation into the...

Johnson is allowed to receive legal consultations during the hearings while he would be testifying, but the lawyers cannot speak on behalf of the former prime minister and only are able to "pass notes or whisper advice to him," the report said.The counsels may also help Johnson to prepare for the hearings in advance and draw up written submissions if necessary, the newspaper reported.The report added that Johnson's spokesman has declined to comment on the issue.Johnson announced his resignation in July after continuous calls to step down following a series of revelations which showed that several social gatherings had been held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules.The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16 last year, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the UK still maintained COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning. Johnson later apologized and said he had paid the fine issued by the Metropolitan Police.

