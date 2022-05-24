https://sputniknews.com/20220524/partygate-insiders-bojo-fostered-crowded-parties-in-no-10-bubble-1095745336.html

'Partygate' Insiders: BoJo Fostered Crowded Parties in No 10 'Bubble'

'Partygate' Insiders: BoJo Fostered Crowded Parties in No 10 ‘Bubble’

24.05.2022

During the strict lockdown in the UK, Downing Street was apparently nothing like the "outside world", where it was forbidden for more than two people to socialise. Instead, No 10 staffers would throw parties almost every week, insiders have claimed, with employees arriving in the mornings to see bins overflowing with rubbish and empty bottles left on the table the BBC reported.Regular parties devoid of social distancing or face masks were implicitly green-lighted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the claims go on to say, accusing BoJo of "want[ing] to be liked" and encourage[ing] staffers to "let their hair down".Some staffers would try to bring everybody to their senses and remind them that such parties should not be happening, but others mocked them, the report indicates.Johnson's reluctance to object to Downing Street partying prompted many staffers to "not think they were breaking the rules at the time because the prime minister was at [the events], some of the most senior civil servants in the country were at them - and were indeed organising some of them".According to one of the insiders, the No 10 staffers saw Downing Street as "our own bubble" where the rules did not apply.The new revelations come amid ITV’s release of bombshell photos earlier this week. In the photos, the embattled prime minister can be seen surrounded by people and raising a toast, with liquor bottles and snacks also captured in the shot.The latest "partygate" accusations once again do not align with Johnson's claims that he was not aware of any rule-breaking in Downing Street at the times of coronavirus lockdowns. Rather, the damning details have fuelled calls for him to resign as a parliamentary investigation over allegedly lying to MPs continues.Civil servant Sue Gray, who has been tasked with investigating "partygate" allegations, is reported to have concluded her probe and is due to release her final report in the coming days.

