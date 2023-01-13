https://sputniknews.com/20230113/why-proposal-to-place-zelensky-bust-in-capitol-speaks-volumes-about-corruption-in-dc-1106294098.html

Why Proposal to Place Zelensky Bust in Capitol Speaks Volumes About Corruption in DC

South Carolina Republican Congressman Joe Wilson introduced resolution to place Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bust in the US Capitol earlier this week only to come under criticism from his fellow GOP lawmakers.

On Monday, South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson tabled a resolution to direct the House Fine Arts Board to obtain a bust of the Ukrainian president and then find a “suitable, permanent location” for the statue in the Capitol Building.It's not the first time that Wilson has come up with the controversial initiative: in March 2022, the lawmaker also sought to place the Ukrainian president's bust in the US Capitol.In response to Wilson's relentless efforts to obtain Zelensky's bust, GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) tweeted on Thursday: “Absolutely NOT! We serve America not Ukraine!” Greene is well known for her criticism of the Ukrainian president: in March 2022 she openly called Zelensky "corrupt".Republican Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz) echoed Greene on Twitter: "Was the $100Bln+ to Ukraine not enough?"In late December 2022, Congress passed a government funding bill, which included $45Bln in aid for Ukraine. In addition, the Pentagon pledged $1.85Bln as well as the US Patriot missile system for the Ukrainian military. Earlier, in March and May 2022, US lawmakers voted for a total of $54Bln for Kiev."I believe our American lawmakers, including some Republicans, have truly lost sight of what we the American people want and need," Haven said. "Rather than focusing on us and the fact that many Americans are now going hungry and hurting financially from inflation, they’re sending our tax-paying dollars to a dictator, despite the fact that we desperately need it. Congress is more concerned with playing political games than it is with its own people. And they’re putting us all at risk of war. They have no regard for We the People. And Americans are ticked!"What Does Zelensky Have on the Bidens & Others?There are many American politicians, especially in the camp of Democrats, who have a lot to hide regarding Ukraine, according to Haven. She does not rule out that Zelensky has dirt on some American policymakers, including the family of the incumbent US President Joe Biden. The First Son, Hunter Biden, used to serve on the board of Ukraine's gas company Burisma, and received a hefty salary despite having no expertise in energy or Ukrainian economic policies.On 24 March 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) revealed, citing documents obtained during the Russian special operation in Ukraine, that Hunter Biden-linked firm Rosemont Seneca maintained "close ties" with the US defense contractors, including Metabiota and Black & Veatch (B&V), and participated in the financing of the Pentagon's biological program in Ukraine. On 25 March 2022, The Daily Mail reported that Hunter indeed "helped secure millions of dollars of funding" for Metabiota, a Pentagon contractor which worked in Ukraine, specializing in research on pandemic-causing diseases "that could be used as bioweapons".Americans are Worse Off Because of Biden's AdventurismThe Biden administration's excessive focus on the Ukraine standoff at a time when all sorts of conflicts simmer in the Middle East and Northern Africa speaks volumes, according to Little.He argues that pouring tens of billions of dollars on the conflict in Ukraine when the US economy is weakening by the day makes no sense. Likewise, the US neocons are prioritizing the conflict in Eastern Europe at the time, when the Biden administration has left "the southern US border open - allowing millions of unknown illegal immigrants into the country with all of the known and horrific consequences - driven up gasoline prices at the pump, and tanked our economy (inflation and recession), and go all-in for Ukraine".According to Little, Americans are worse off as a direct result of the spending and Biden's politics with regard to the Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

