https://sputniknews.com/20230112/downing-st-staff-had-sex-at-unsocially-distanced-covid-lockdown-party-newspaper-claims-1106252716.html

Downing St Staff Had Sex at 'Unsocially Distanced' COVID Lockdown Party, Newspaper Claims

Downing St Staff Had Sex at 'Unsocially Distanced' COVID Lockdown Party, Newspaper Claims

The 'Partygate' affair was one of several scandals that dominated media coverage of British prime minister Boris Johnson's government from December 2021 until his resignation in July 2022.

2023-01-12T15:23+0000

2023-01-12T15:23+0000

2023-01-12T15:23+0000

uk

boris johnson

downing street

covid-19

lockdown

partygate

britain

great britain

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106255548_0:0:2911:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_b375894f030747f69eb2187b28c14614.jpg

A major British newspaper has claimed former PM Boris Johnson's staff had sex at Downing Street office parties during the COVID-19 lockdown.The daily title quoted un-named sources who said several were seen canoodling at one of the after-hours office parties Johnson allowed for staff to let off steam when pubs and restaurants were closed by government order.One couple were spotted “feeling each other up” in a kitchen, then heading to a darkened room before coming out again looking "flustered." Another two lovebirds were spotted entering an office “with the lights off.” Other claims about the former PM have surfaced in the media this week.At a separate leaving do for Downing Street communications director Lee Cain, BoJo allegedly joked it was “the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right now.” Johnson and current PM Rishi Sunak were both handed £50 Fixed Penalty Notice fines — legally equivalent to a parking ticket — in 2022 after a photo emerged of them celebrating the leader's birthday in 2020 at a surprise party thrown by staff in the Cabinet Room.The former PM now faces a Parliamentary probe into whether he misled the House of Commons in statements about the Partygate scandal, which could see him suspended as an MP and potentially facing a recall election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.It was Sunak who led a mass wave of ministerial resignations in June 2022 that forced Johnson's resignation. That was ostensibly over the scandal of deputy chief whip Chris Pincher groping fellow Conservative MPs at the posh Carlton Club in London's West End, but came amid the worsening inflationary crisis caused by Western sanctions on Russia over its de-Nazification operation in Ukraine.Johnson was at the same club on Tuesday night for a gala dinner to mark the unveiling of his official portrait, exhorting fellow Tories to "never give in, keep fighting, keep backing the government." As he left he reportedly quppied to a TV news journalist: “I was framed!”

https://sputniknews.com/20221217/report-traces-of-cocaine-found-at-liz-truss-boris-johnsons-residences-after-parties-1105536828.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

uk, boris johnson, downing street, partygate, covid-19, lockdown