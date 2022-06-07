https://sputniknews.com/20220607/lib-dems-table-no-confidence-motion-in-pm-johnson-over-partygate-1096082199.html

Lib Dems Table No-Confidence Motion in PM Johnson Over 'Partygate'

Lib Dems Table No-Confidence Motion in PM Johnson Over 'Partygate'

While a vote of no-confidence in the government would force a snap general election, one against the PM carries no legal force. Labour tabled a similar motion... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-07T10:07+0000

2022-06-07T10:07+0000

2022-06-07T10:07+0000

boris johnson

uk liberal democrat party

british conservative party

uk parliament

partygate

no confidence motion

sir ed davey

angela rayner

theresa may

brexit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1d/1095856051_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_26f8491aa7bb1af5cb4bbf5bc8e3d98a.jpg

The small opposition Liberal Democrats have said they will table a no-confidence motion in Primer Minister Boris Johnson a day after he survived a vote by his own MPs.The Lib Dems announced the move on Twitter on Tuesday morning, hours after the PM saw off an internal Conservative Party challenge by 211 votes to 148.The scale of the backbench rebellion may have emboldened the fourth-largest party, which holds just 13 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, to chance the gambit.The main opposition Labour Party had made no sign of supporting the Lib Dems' motion by late morning, although their deputy leader Angela Rayner earlier told BBC Breakfast that Labour would "consider all options" in its ongoing bid to claim Johnson's scalp."He has no confidence of his backbenchers, he has no confidence of any other political party and he has lost the will of the British people. So he should do the right thing and resign," Rayner demanded. But the motion targeting Johnson, rather than the government as a whole, is purely symbolic. While a vote of no-confidence in the government would force a snap general election — which polls suggesting would leave Labour the largest party in a rare hung Parliament — one against the PM carries no legal force.Labour tabled a similar motion against then-prime minister Theresa May in December 2018, days after she survived a confidence vote over her handling of Brexit — by a similar margin to her successor Johnson's victory on Tuesday. But May's government simply refused to grant time in the legislative agenda to debate that motion, a decision backed by then-Commons speaker John Bercow.

https://sputniknews.com/20220606/uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-no-confidence-vote-1096069052.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

boris johnson, uk liberal democrat party, british conservative party, uk parliament, partygate, no confidence motion, sir ed davey, angela rayner, theresa may, brexit