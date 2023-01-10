https://sputniknews.com/20230110/biden--amlo-clash-over-disdain-for-latin-america-ahead-of-three-amigos-summit-1106198818.html

Biden & AMLO Clash Over 'Disdain for Latin America' Ahead of 'Three Amigos' Summit

The US and Mexican presidents have repeatedly been at odds over how to tackle the influx of refugees, even though last week the two clinched a deal on a substantial shift in migration policy.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) has challenged US counterpart Joe Biden to improve life across the region, telling him that he “holds the key in his hand,” during a meeting that came ahead of the three-way talks between Mexico, Washington and Ottawa known as the "Three Amigos" summit.Biden responded by pointing out that Washington had spent "tens of billions of dollars" over the past 15 years on the region.The showdown was followed by Obrador striking a more positive tone later on Monday as he touched upon migration-related issues. The Mexican president pledged that he would consider accepting more migrants expelled by the US than previously announced in line with a new White House policy on migration.The Biden administration announced last week the policy of offering legal entry for up to 30,000 migrants and asylum seekers a month from Nicaragua, Haiti, Cuba and Venezuela. The policy would allow officials to rapidly expel up to 30,000 migrants from those nations each month to Mexico if they attempt to cross the US border illegally.The deal was clinched between Mexico City and Washington amid Biden's first-ever visit to the US southern border last Sunday to assess federal immigration enforcement efforts to manage the record-breaking surge of migrants arriving in America. The US has seen two consecutive record-breaking years of illegal crossings into its territory since Biden assumed office in January 2021. More than two million illegal crossings into the US were recorded in 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection data.As for the "Three Amigos" summit, the gathering of Biden, Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to see a series of talks on migration, trade, climate change and drug trafficking.The summit comes as Canada and the US accuse Obrador of violating a free trade pact by favoring Mexico’s state-run utility over power plants built by foreign and private investors.On the other hand, Trudeau and Obrador are concerned about Biden’s efforts to ramp up domestic manufacturing, prompting fears that the US’ immediate neighbors could be left behind.

