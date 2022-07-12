https://sputniknews.com/20220712/obrador-suggests-americans-living-close-to-border-come-to-mexico-for-cheaper-gasoline-1097244857.html
Obrador Suggests Americans Living Close to Border Come to Mexico for Cheaper Gasoline
Obrador Suggests Americans Living Close to Border Come to Mexico for Cheaper Gasoline
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday offered Americans who live close to the US border with Mexico to enter his... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-12T17:39+0000
2022-07-12T17:39+0000
2022-07-12T17:39+0000
us
mexico
gasoline
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097244547_0:0:2243:1262_1920x0_80_0_0_9104b1291b63739ad9794a46acc6e352.jpg
“Since the energy crisis started, Mexico has used 72 percent of its crude oil exports to the United States,” Obrador said. “While we’re waiting for prices or gasoline to go down in the United States, we have decided that it was necessary for us to allow Americans who live close to the border… to go and get their gasoline on the Mexican side at lower prices.”Obrador made the remarks before his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.Over the past months, the United States has been experiencing accelerating inflation, which the Biden administration has dubbed "Putin's price hike" and blamed on many additional factors.However, the majority of Americans see inflation as a result of the Biden administration policies and consider it the top problem, given the increasing energy, food and other prices cutting deep into consumer's spending power.
https://sputniknews.com/20220712/us-investor-rogers-predicts-global-economy-long-recession-in-coming-years-1097212683.html
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097244547_95:0:2090:1496_1920x0_80_0_0_dcab974f55d7acadd1936f40936dd81e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, mexico, gasoline
Obrador Suggests Americans Living Close to Border Come to Mexico for Cheaper Gasoline
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday offered Americans who live close to the US border with Mexico to enter his country and purchase gasoline at lower prices than that sold in the United States.
“Since the energy crisis started, Mexico has used 72 percent of its crude oil exports to the United States,” Obrador said. “While we’re waiting for prices or gasoline to go down in the United States, we have decided that it was necessary for us to allow Americans who live close to the border… to go and get their gasoline on the Mexican side at lower prices.”
Obrador made the remarks before his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.
Over the past months, the United States has been experiencing accelerating inflation, which the Biden administration has dubbed "Putin's price hike" and blamed on many additional factors.
However, the majority of Americans see inflation as a result of the Biden administration policies and consider it the top problem, given the increasing energy, food and other prices cutting deep into consumer's spending power.