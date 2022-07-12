https://sputniknews.com/20220712/obrador-suggests-americans-living-close-to-border-come-to-mexico-for-cheaper-gasoline-1097244857.html

Obrador Suggests Americans Living Close to Border Come to Mexico for Cheaper Gasoline

“Since the energy crisis started, Mexico has used 72 percent of its crude oil exports to the United States,” Obrador said. “While we’re waiting for prices or gasoline to go down in the United States, we have decided that it was necessary for us to allow Americans who live close to the border… to go and get their gasoline on the Mexican side at lower prices.”Obrador made the remarks before his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.Over the past months, the United States has been experiencing accelerating inflation, which the Biden administration has dubbed "Putin's price hike" and blamed on many additional factors.However, the majority of Americans see inflation as a result of the Biden administration policies and consider it the top problem, given the increasing energy, food and other prices cutting deep into consumer's spending power.

