https://sputniknews.com/20220712/us-investor-rogers-predicts-global-economy-long-recession-in-coming-years-1097212683.html

Global Economy Will Plunge Into Long Recession in Coming Years, Prominent Investor Warns

Global Economy Will Plunge Into Long Recession in Coming Years, Prominent Investor Warns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The global economy will go into a long recession in the coming years and face very serious issues about which everyone should be... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-12T07:03+0000

2022-07-12T07:03+0000

2022-07-12T07:10+0000

world

economy

crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097212515_0:0:3087:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_f916e54493ac7e3562c796d84c594623.jpg

"We will have very serious problems in most of the world, you should be worried," Rogers said. "It's going to be a long recession this time."Rogers predicts this global recession will last between two and four years.Rogers believes the recession may have already arrived considering the soaring inflation and high interest rates.Concerns over a recession intensified across the United States after the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta forecast a 1% contraction in GDP for the second quarter. The US Commerce Department reported a 1.6% decrease in GDP for the first quarter. An economy is considered to be in a recession if there are two straight quarters of GDP decline.A cluster of economic data of late has also suggested that the United States may well be headed for a recession.A closely-followed barometer of the US services sector hit 20-month lows last month. The United States also saw the highest number of job cuts in 16 months in June, a private-sector employment tracker said in monthly data on Thursday that indicated the red-hot US labor market may be cooling. That came after the Labor Department reported a day earlier that job openings declined to 11.25 million in May from 11.68 million in April.US inflation has been persistently running at four-decade highs since late last year, with the closely-watched Consumer Price Index growing at an annualized rate of 8.6% as of May. The Federal Reserve’s target for inflation is 2% per year and the US central bank has vowed to raise interest rates as much as necessary to achieve the target. However, economists have said they fear the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes will land the United States into a deep recession.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, economy, crisis