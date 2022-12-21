https://sputniknews.com/20221221/latin-america-continues-to-resist-us-assertion-of-monroe-doctrine-1105653096.html

Latin America Continues to Resist US Assertion of Monroe Doctrine

Latin America Continues to Resist US Assertion of Monroe Doctrine

Protests Against Coup In Peru Continue In The Face of Repression, Disc Golf Targets Trans Women Athletes, TikTok and The Cold War on China 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-21T04:59+0000

2022-12-21T04:59+0000

2022-12-21T10:00+0000

by any means necessary

peru

lgbtq

tiktok

twitter

cuba

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105652947_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d915cfefe0286ee6d3d8c465c52f77da.png

Latin America Continues To Resist US Assertion of Monroe Doctrine Protests Against Coup In Peru Continue In The Face of Repression, Disc Golf Targets Trans Women Athletes, TikTok and The Cold War on China

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss the protests in Peru in opposition to the parliamentary coup which removed Pedro Castillo from the presidency, the campaign by institutions in the country to remove Castillo from the presidency and how it aligns with elite interests, the repression waged on protests which oppose the coup by the government, and what the future holds as protests continue to intensify and investigations into the deaths of protesters continue to unfold.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports to discuss new restrictions on transgender women athletes imposed by the Professional Disc Golf Association, the very apparent purpose of this policy as a way to bar specific transgender women athletes from the sport and what possible recourse they may have, and how this attack on trans women athletes fits into the broader campaign waged against transgender people by right-wing officials and organizations.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss a report detailing how devices like Roombas are sending potentially sensitive images to the cloud, renewed efforts by the federal government to ban TikTok under the guise of a “threat” posed to national security, how this effort fits into the broader cold war campaign waged against China and why a ban on TikTok would be a symbolic move, and the continuing fallout from Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and his poll which showed users do not want him to run Twitter.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee and co-founder of the Hatuey Project to discuss recent elections in Cuba and what they demonstrate about the differences between Cuba’s democracy and the democracy of the US, the impact of the US blockade on Cuba and why the US is so interested in maintaining that blockade, and the anniversary of the release of the Cuban Five, who were imprisoned in the US for their work to prevent terrorist attacks on Cuba.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

peru

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

peru, lgbtq, tiktok, twitter, cuba, аудио