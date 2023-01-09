International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230109/lets-get-in-the-room-now-house-gop-lawmaker-calls-for-battle-over-us-debt-ceiling-1106153617.html
‘Let’s Get in the Room Now’: House GOP Lawmaker Calls for Battle Over US Debt Ceiling
‘Let’s Get in the Room Now’: House GOP Lawmaker Calls for Battle Over US Debt Ceiling
Republican Сhip Roy helped conservatives obtain more clout to give Kevin McCarthy enough support to win the speakership by a single vote on the 15th ballot on Sunday.
2023-01-09T09:56+0000
2023-01-09T09:56+0000
americas
us
kevin mccarthy
debt ceiling
government
conditions
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_660a19a87ea154bc5a51bfff3de54ee2.jpg
The Texas Republican has made it clear that he would hail a battle over the US debt ceiling, urging both parties to begin negotiating terms for the increase now so that it doesn’t go down to the wire.The 50-year-old added that he was “not going to play the what-if games of how we’re going to use the tools of the House to make sure that we enforce the terms of the agreement.”The remarks came after House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy clinched a deal with the Freedom Caucus to get their votes in the speaker election, which McCarthy finally won on Sunday.One of Freedom Caucus’ main demands was using the US debt limit to try to force deep cuts in the federal budget. The issue is expected to come to the fore after July 1 when the $31 trillion limit will need to be raised to prevent a government default on debt payments.President Joe Biden previously pledged that he won’t make concessions to keep Republicans from forcing a first-ever default on the national debt.She warned that “attempts to exploit the debt ceiling as leverage will not work. There will be no hostage-taking.”“We can’t just keep doing the same thing under the same conditions with the same management and expect different outcomes,” Perry noted.
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/treasury-to-use-extraordinary-measures-through-december-3-to-avoid-debt-ceiling-1090020395.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230108/biden-calls-newly-elected-us-house-speaker-mccarthy-1106119723.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_808a327b9c5b21a3b073aea4fa2837f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
a battle over the us debt ceiling, kevin mccarthy's deal with freedom caucus to get their votes in the speaker election, us debt limit
a battle over the us debt ceiling, kevin mccarthy's deal with freedom caucus to get their votes in the speaker election, us debt limit

‘Let’s Get in the Room Now’: House GOP Lawmaker Calls for Battle Over US Debt Ceiling

09:56 GMT 09.01.2023
© AP Photo / Gemunu AmarasingheThe U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022.
The U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2023
© AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The debt ceiling, also known as the debt limit, is a cap on the total amount of money that the US government is authorized to borrow via Treasury securities to fulfill its financial obligations.
The Texas Republican has made it clear that he would hail a battle over the US debt ceiling, urging both parties to begin negotiating terms for the increase now so that it doesn’t go down to the wire.
“Our point is, let’s fight now to end the status quo. Let’s get in the room now,” Chip Roy, who is member of the right-wing House bloc Freedom Caucus, told a US media outlet on Sunday.
Signage is seen at the United States Department of the Treasury headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
Treasury to Use ‘Extraordinary Measures’ Through December 3 to Avoid Debt Ceiling
18 October 2021, 21:28 GMT
The 50-year-old added that he was “not going to play the what-if games of how we’re going to use the tools of the House to make sure that we enforce the terms of the agreement.”

“But we will use the tools of the House to enforce the terms of the agreement,” the GOP lawmaker pointed out.

The remarks came after House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy clinched a deal with the Freedom Caucus to get their votes in the speaker election, which McCarthy finally won on Sunday.
One of Freedom Caucus’ main demands was using the US debt limit to try to force deep cuts in the federal budget. The issue is expected to come to the fore after July 1 when the $31 trillion limit will need to be raised to prevent a government default on debt payments.
President Joe Biden previously pledged that he won’t make concessions to keep Republicans from forcing a first-ever default on the national debt.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, for her part, told reporters on Sunday that “Congress is going to need to raise the debt limit without conditions and it’s just that simple.”

Speaker-elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2023
Americas
Biden Calls Newly-Elected US House Speaker McCarthy
Yesterday, 00:02 GMT
She warned that “attempts to exploit the debt ceiling as leverage will not work. There will be no hostage-taking.”
Freedom Caucus chair Scott Perry, in turn, said in an interview with a separate US media outlet that when it comes to the US’ possible default on its debt, “Everybody should negotiate.”
“We can’t just keep doing the same thing under the same conditions with the same management and expect different outcomes,” Perry noted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала