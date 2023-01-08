International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230108/biden-calls-newly-elected-us-house-speaker-mccarthy-1106119723.html
Biden Calls Newly-Elected US House Speaker McCarthy
Biden Calls Newly-Elected US House Speaker McCarthy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden held a phone conversation with the newly-elected US House of Representatives Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, on... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-08T00:02+0000
2023-01-08T00:02+0000
americas
joe biden
kevin mccarthy
speaker of the house
house speaker
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106098681_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b829b8cffe9eaa570413d5ba4b7cb17e.jpg
Earlier on Saturday, Biden said in an official statement that he and First Lady Jill Biden were offering their congratulations to McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House. In the early hours of Saturday morning, House lawmakers elected Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker in the 15th round of votes, ending four days of deadlock that stalled the lower chamber from conducting business. McCarthy received 216 votes. Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House. A total of 21 Republicans voted in opposition to McCarthy over the course of 15 ballots, before negotiating a deal with the dissenters on House rules and other political matters. The House met on Tuesday in its first session of the 118th Congress, during which the majority party typically elects a speaker. However, opposition by a number of Republicans over the course of over a dozen ballots blocked McCarthy's leadership bid for nearly four days. The situation marked the first time in a century that the House failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 the chamber took more than 10 ballots to come to a conclusion. Biden called the situation embarrassing, but said that it was not his problem.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106098681_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8b642aeec6374764da28ab5c0977d71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, kevin mccarthy, speaker of the house, house speaker
joe biden, kevin mccarthy, speaker of the house, house speaker

Biden Calls Newly-Elected US House Speaker McCarthy

00:02 GMT 08.01.2023
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaSpeaker-elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
Speaker-elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2023
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden held a phone conversation with the newly-elected US House of Representatives Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, on Saturday, to congratulate him on his appointment, the White House press service told journalists.
Earlier on Saturday, Biden said in an official statement that he and First Lady Jill Biden were offering their congratulations to McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House.
"As I said after the midterms, I am prepared to work with Republicans when I can and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well. Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided it is time for that process to begin," Biden said.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, House lawmakers elected Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker in the 15th round of votes, ending four days of deadlock that stalled the lower chamber from conducting business. McCarthy received 216 votes.
Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House. A total of 21 Republicans voted in opposition to McCarthy over the course of 15 ballots, before negotiating a deal with the dissenters on House rules and other political matters.
The House met on Tuesday in its first session of the 118th Congress, during which the majority party typically elects a speaker. However, opposition by a number of Republicans over the course of over a dozen ballots blocked McCarthy's leadership bid for nearly four days.
The situation marked the first time in a century that the House failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 the chamber took more than 10 ballots to come to a conclusion. Biden called the situation embarrassing, but said that it was not his problem.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала