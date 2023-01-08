https://sputniknews.com/20230108/biden-calls-newly-elected-us-house-speaker-mccarthy-1106119723.html

Biden Calls Newly-Elected US House Speaker McCarthy

Biden Calls Newly-Elected US House Speaker McCarthy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden held a phone conversation with the newly-elected US House of Representatives Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, on... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International

Earlier on Saturday, Biden said in an official statement that he and First Lady Jill Biden were offering their congratulations to McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House. In the early hours of Saturday morning, House lawmakers elected Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker in the 15th round of votes, ending four days of deadlock that stalled the lower chamber from conducting business. McCarthy received 216 votes. Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House. A total of 21 Republicans voted in opposition to McCarthy over the course of 15 ballots, before negotiating a deal with the dissenters on House rules and other political matters. The House met on Tuesday in its first session of the 118th Congress, during which the majority party typically elects a speaker. However, opposition by a number of Republicans over the course of over a dozen ballots blocked McCarthy's leadership bid for nearly four days. The situation marked the first time in a century that the House failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 the chamber took more than 10 ballots to come to a conclusion. Biden called the situation embarrassing, but said that it was not his problem.

