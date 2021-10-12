Registration was successful!
BREAKING: US House Passes Bill Raising Debt Ceiling Through December, Measure Sent to Biden
us house of representatives
debt ceiling
us
The legislation will temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which is projected to last through December 3rd and prevents the country from defaulting on its debt. The bill passed strictly along party lines in the House, by a 219-206 vote after passing Friday by a vote of 50-48 in the Senate. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden who is expected to sign it later on Tuesday or Wednesday. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that the US would likely fall into a recession if the debt ceiling was not raised and the US defaulted on its loans. The bill will allow the nation's current debt to rise from $24.4 trillion to $24.8 trillion.For the time being, the bill solves the US's debt ceiling issue, but come December the same political battle will be waged again.
Nevin Brown
23:29 GMT 12.10.2021 (Updated: 23:53 GMT 12.10.2021)
Nevin Brown
The bill to temporarily raise the US's debt ceiling passed in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday and will now be sent to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.
The legislation will temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which is projected to last through December 3rd and prevents the country from defaulting on its debt.
The bill passed strictly along party lines in the House, by a 219-206 vote after passing Friday by a vote of 50-48 in the Senate. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden who is expected to sign it later on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that the US would likely fall into a recession if the debt ceiling was not raised and the US defaulted on its loans. The bill will allow the nation's current debt to rise from $24.4 trillion to $24.8 trillion.
For the time being, the bill solves the US's debt ceiling issue, but come December the same political battle will be waged again.
