https://sputniknews.com/20230109/facebook-to-remove-content-supporting-riots-in-brazil-1106155409.html

Facebook to Remove Content Supporting Riots in Brazil

Facebook to Remove Content Supporting Riots in Brazil

Facebook will remove all content that supports or endorses riots in Brazil for violating the company's policy

2023-01-09T09:18+0000

2023-01-09T09:18+0000

2023-01-09T09:18+0000

world

brazil

riots

jair bolsonaro

lula da silva

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106155037_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_1346295e2f0c3d6b8835a5ccd5548aab.jpg

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday. Police managed to regain control of the buildings at around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT). Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital. The federal intervention will last until January 31, according to Lula’s decree that was read out by him on Sunday from Sao Paulo. Governor of the Federal District Ibaneis Rocha said that over 400 people had been detained. The European Union, the United States, a number of Latin American leaders and Bolsonaro himself have all condemned the storming of government buildings in Brasilia.*Banned in Russia over extremist activities**Banned in Russia over extremist activities

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

facebook, riots in brazil. jair bolsonaro