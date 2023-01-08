https://sputniknews.com/20230108/bolsonaro-supporters-storm-presidential-palace-and-congress-building-1106146538.html

Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Presidential Palace and Congress Building

Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Presidential Palace and Congress Building

Supporters of Brazil’s former president have been protesting the results of the October 30 presidential elections which saw Lula defeat Bolsonaro by a thin... 08.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-08T20:28+0000

2023-01-08T20:28+0000

2023-01-08T20:53+0000

americas

bolsonaro

lula da silva

brazil

brazil protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/08/1106146393_1:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_a33007b3b2971891c0c3736797aa20bb.png

On Sunday supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building in Brazil. Lusa News, a Portuguese National News Agency, reported that hundreds of people invaded the building and called for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a left-wing veteran, who was inaugurated last week.The scene in Brazil mimics that of the January 6 United States Capitol attack, during which supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an effort to keep Trump in power, despite his loss in the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

americas

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

bolsonaro, lula da silva, brazil, brazil protest