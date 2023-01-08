https://sputniknews.com/20230108/bolsonaro-supporters-storm-presidential-palace-and-congress-building-1106146538.html
Supporters of Brazil's former president have been protesting the results of the October 30 presidential elections which saw Lula defeat Bolsonaro by a thin margin.
On Sunday supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building in Brazil. Lusa News, a Portuguese National News Agency, reported that hundreds of people invaded the building and called for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a left-wing veteran, who was inaugurated last week.The scene in Brazil mimics that of the January 6 United States Capitol attack, during which supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an effort to keep Trump in power, despite his loss in the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.
20:28 GMT 08.01.2023 (Updated: 20:53 GMT 08.01.2023)
Supporters of Brazil’s former president have been protesting the results of the October 30 presidential elections which saw Lula defeat Bolsonaro by a thin margin. Supporters of the former president have been protesting since then, by blocking roads, setting vehicles on fire, and camping outside of military buildings.
supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building in Brazil. Lusa News, a Portuguese National News Agency, reported that hundreds of people invaded the building and called for a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
, a left-wing veteran, who was inaugurated last week.
Bolsonaro’s supporters pushed through police barricades and stormed the Congress building—where Brazil’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies conducts its legislative business. On social media the rioters were seen climbing on top of the building’s roof, causing damage to the building, including breaking its windows. Protestors were met with tear gas and noise grenades. Planalto Palace was also stormed, according to some social media posts.
The scene in Brazil mimics that of the January 6 United States Capitol attack
, during which supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an effort to keep Trump in power, despite his loss in the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.