https://sputniknews.com/20230108/us-border-city-cleaned-of-illegal-migrants-ahead-of-bidens-visit-1106145236.html
US Border City Cleaned of Illegal Migrants Ahead of Biden's Visit
US Border City Cleaned of Illegal Migrants Ahead of Biden's Visit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday that illegal immigrants are being expelled from the streets of the border city of El Paso
americas
texas
us
migrant crisis
illegal migration
border crossings
gregg abbott
joe biden
Biden is expected to visit El Paso later in the day, where he will familiarize himself with the migration situation on the US southern border for the first time since the beginning of his presidency. Last week, Biden announced his intention to send additional forces to the US southern border and to expand the practice of expedited deportation of illegal migrants. At the same time, he suggested legally admitting 30,000 immigrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti into the country each month. After visiting El Paso, Biden will travel to Mexico for a summit of leaders of North American states, where the issue of migration in the region will also be discussed. The White House has continuously dodged questions about why Biden has not visited the southern border amid record-breaking migration numbers that are overwhelming federal and state resources. Republicans have also previously urged the US president to visit the border to get a first-hand look at the crisis.
Migrants illegally cross into the United States from Mexico via a hole cut in the border fence in El Paso, Texas, US on December 21, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday that illegal immigrants are being expelled from the streets of the border city of El Paso with their tent camps demolished in preparation for the arrival of US President Joe Biden.
Biden is expected to visit El Paso later in the day, where he will familiarize himself with the migration situation on the US southern border for the first time since the beginning of his presidency.
"El Paso rushes to remove illegal immigrants and migrant camps that are crowding downtown before Biden arrives. Predictable. Biden does not want America to see the chaos that he has caused on the border. This is just a photo op and a game of pretend," the governor tweeted.
Last week, Biden announced his intention to send additional forces to the US southern border and to expand the practice of expedited deportation of illegal migrants. At the same time, he suggested legally admitting 30,000 immigrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti into the country each month.
After visiting El Paso, Biden will travel to Mexico for a summit of leaders of North American states, where the issue of migration in the region will also be discussed.
The White House has continuously dodged questions about why Biden has not visited the southern border amid record-breaking migration numbers that are overwhelming federal and state resources. Republicans have also previously urged the US president to visit the border to get a first-hand look at the crisis.
