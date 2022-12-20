https://sputniknews.com/20221220/texas-authorities-sent-400-troops-to-mexican-border-over-expected-influx-of-migrants-1105638786.html

Texas Authorities Sent 400 Troops to Mexican Border Over Expected Influx of Migrants

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The authorities of the US state of Texas have sent about 400 troops to the city of El Paso near the Mexican border in anticipation of a... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International

The Title 42 policy, enacted during President Donald Trump's administration in 2020, states that the federal authorities can prevent migrants from illegally entering the US and seeking asylum if they determine that doing so would prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Title 42 is scheduled to be suspended on Wednesday, but earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court issued an order to temporarily block Joe Biden's administration from ending it. On Saturday, the mayor of the Texas border city of El Paso, Oscar Leeser, declared a state of emergency over concerns about the city's ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants after the expected lifting of Title 42. In October, the US Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 230,000 undocumented migrants arriving at the US's southern border.

