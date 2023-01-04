International
'We're Working Out the Details': Biden Eyes First Visit to US-Mexico Border as POTUS
'We're Working Out the Details': Biden Eyes First Visit to US-Mexico Border as POTUS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden intends to visit the US' southern border amid record-breaking migration numbers ahead of his visit to Mexico City
The American commander-in-chief confirmed to reporters before his departure from Kentucky that he is weighing the possibility of making an appearance at the US-Mexico border.Should the visit take place, it would mark Biden's first such border appearance since he was sworn in as president.Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported the White House was strongly considering adding a visit to the US southern border, but that no new policy announcement would be expected should Biden make the trip. The report did not detail which part of the US-Mexico border Biden could possibly visit. The White House has previously dodged questions about why Biden has not visited the southern border amid record-breaking migration numbers that are overwhelming federal and state resources. Republicans have also previously urged Biden to visit the border to get a first-hand look at the crisis. Last week, the US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's request to end the COVID-era Title 42 immigration policy that allowed the authorities to deny migrants entry in the United States based on their health status. Several Republican states had urged the court to leave it in place in order to avert a worsening of the current border crisis. White House spokesperson Karine Jeane-Pierre said the Biden administration will comply with the US Supreme Court's order and in the meantime will continue to advance preparations to manage the migration at the US-Mexico border.
Migrants illegally cross into the United States from Mexico via a hole cut in the border fence in El Paso, Texas, US on December 21, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden intends to visit the US' southern border amid record-breaking migration numbers ahead of his visit to Mexico City next week for the North American Leaders' Summit, it was revealed Wednesday.
The American commander-in-chief confirmed to reporters before his departure from Kentucky that he is weighing the possibility of making an appearance at the US-Mexico border.
"That's my intention," BIden said when asked about a potential border visit. "We're working out the details now."
Should the visit take place, it would mark Biden's first such border appearance since he was sworn in as president.
Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported the White House was strongly considering adding a visit to the US southern border, but that no new policy announcement would be expected should Biden make the trip.
The report did not detail which part of the US-Mexico border Biden could possibly visit.
The White House has previously dodged questions about why Biden has not visited the southern border amid record-breaking migration numbers that are overwhelming federal and state resources. Republicans have also previously urged Biden to visit the border to get a first-hand look at the crisis.
Last week, the US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's request to end the COVID-era Title 42 immigration policy that allowed the authorities to deny migrants entry in the United States based on their health status. Several Republican states had urged the court to leave it in place in order to avert a worsening of the current border crisis.
White House spokesperson Karine Jeane-Pierre said the Biden administration will comply with the US Supreme Court's order and in the meantime will continue to advance preparations to manage the migration at the US-Mexico border.
