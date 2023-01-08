https://sputniknews.com/20230108/additional-twitter-staff-handling-global-content-moderation-reportedly-laid-off-1106123385.html

Additional Twitter Staff Handling Global Content Moderation Reportedly Laid Off

In October 2022, Elon Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. Following the takeover, he changed the company's day-to-day operations.

Twitter has reportedly made more cuts into its already drastically diminished trust and safety team, which deals with global content moderation, as well as into the unit handling hate speech and harassment.The company’s head of trust and safety Ella Irwin has confirmed that several members of the teams were fired, but denied that the cuts targeted some of the areas mentioned by the media outlet.The remarks came after Elon Musk was slammed for his efforts to shake up Twitter after buying it in late October, with the platform firing 3,700 people around the world, including top executives responsible for “content moderation”.This included the firing of multiple top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, as well as Vijaya Gadde, the legal policy and content moderation chief who banned then-outgoing US President Donald Trump in January 2021, and about half of the company’s employees, including over 90 percent of staff in India.Musk promised to make Twitter’s algorithms more transparent, and introduced a new $7.99 month verification system allowing users to get the famous blue check. This wreaked havoc, with hundreds of fake accounts created to post meme after dank meme, forcing the company to temporarily pause the program.

