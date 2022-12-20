https://sputniknews.com/20221220/musk-seeking-new-twitter-ceo-after-online-poll-tells-him-to-quit-1105649118.html

Musk Seeking New Twitter CEO After Online Poll Tells Him to Quit

Elon Musk vowed to abide by the result of the Twitter poll he ran over the weekend n whether he should stay on as the head of the Big Tech firm he bought out... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International

Twitter owner Elon Musk is looking for a new CEO for the social media site after users voted for him to step down in an online poll he ran himself."As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," the Tesla Motors founder tweeted on Sunday, after 58 percent of the 17.5 million respondents said he should go."No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," he added to his earlier tweet.On Monday, the tech tycoon posted a cryptic tweet suggesting none of the candidates so far were worthy of the responsibility.Musk claims Twitter's traffic has hit an all-time high since he took over the site in October, vowing to end censorship of posts and accounts on political grounds, purge phoney 'bot' accounts and make firm's policy-making transparent.He has since made headlines with his "Twitter Files" releases detailing how senior Twitter managers conspired with federal agencies to ban former president Donald Trump and other well-known conservatives and suppress the Hunter Biden 'laptop from hell' story.But he has also cracked down on several mainstream liberal journalists who he said 'doxxed' his location and put his son X at risk.

