Elon Musk Deletes Twitter Account Tracking His Jet, Promises Legal Action
© AP Photo / Jeff ChiuTwitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
The controversial billionaire says his about-face on permitting a Twitter account to track his jet -– “even though that is a direct personal safety risk” to him — came after a stalker jumped on the hood of a car carrying his young child.
Twitter owner Elon Musk suspended an account dedicated to tracking the movements of his private jet for a second time after a stalker endangered his young son, the famed investor explained in a Wednesday post.
“Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood,” Musk wrote in a Twitter post.
However, no evidence was provided to show that location data had been a factor in the incident.
Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022
Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family.
Musk promised in the post that “legal action is being taken” against Jack Sweeney, a 20-year-old Florida college student who operated the account that published the movements of the tech billionaire’s private jet.
The offending ElonJet account had initially been suspended earlier Wednesday before being temporarily reinstated and then suspended again for a second time. In addition to ElonJet, Sweeney’s personal account has also been axed.
Musk had previously promised that the account could remain in operation despite constituting “a direct personal safety risk” to him. His son, however, is apparently off-limits.
My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022
“Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation,” Musk explained on Twitter Wednesday. “This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.”
The South African entrepreneur further indicated that similar lawsuits would be pursued against other “organizations who supported harm to my family.”