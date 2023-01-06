https://sputniknews.com/20230106/us-house-starts-fourth-day-with-12th-failed-ballot-to-elect-speaker-as-dissent-dissolves-1106090164.html

US House Starts Fourth Day With 12th Failed Ballot to Elect Speaker as Dissent Dissolves

US House Starts Fourth Day With 12th Failed Ballot to Elect Speaker as Dissent Dissolves

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Friday started its fourth session of the 118th Congress with a twelfth failed ballot to elect a... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-06T18:16+0000

2023-01-06T18:16+0000

2023-01-06T18:47+0000

americas

us

us house of representatives

kevin mccarthy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107932/13/1079321358_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9e264d7a8c8fee2915f7555ff9fe164f.jpg

The House held its twelfth ballot to elect a speaker on Friday morning, with McCarthy again failing to secure the 218 necessary votes. Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, but a total of 21 Republicans have voted in opposition to McCarthy over the course of the selection process. However, on the twelfth ballot, more than a dozen Republicans who previously opposed McCarthy’s leadership switched their votes in favor of the congressman. The change in votes came following a party conference meeting earlier on Friday, during which members-elect reportedly negotiated a potential agreement to elect McCarthy.McCarthy received 214 votes on the twelfth ballot, putting him in the lead for the first time over Congressman-elect Hakeem Jeffries, whom all Democratic members-elect have voted for in previous ballots.Defecting dissenters include House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry and Congressman-elect Byron Donalds, who was previously nominated as an opposition candidate. There are still seven dissenting Republicans, leaving three to flip to secure the speakership for McCarthy.Republicans are considering a $75 billion cut to US defense spending as part of the effort to rally support behind McCarthy, although some defense hawks who have so far voted for McCarthy expressed concerns about the proposal, US media reported on Friday. The situation marks the first time in a century the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 it has taken more than ten ballots.

https://sputniknews.com/20230106/best-season-of-cspan-twitter-left-cackling-as-mccarthy-fails-house-speaker-vote-a-record-11-times-1106071959.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us house of representatives, house speaker, mccarthy failed, republicans take over house of representatives