International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/us-house-starts-fourth-day-with-12th-failed-ballot-to-elect-speaker-as-dissent-dissolves-1106090164.html
US House Starts Fourth Day With 12th Failed Ballot to Elect Speaker as Dissent Dissolves
US House Starts Fourth Day With 12th Failed Ballot to Elect Speaker as Dissent Dissolves
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Friday started its fourth session of the 118th Congress with a twelfth failed ballot to elect a... 06.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-06T18:16+0000
2023-01-06T18:47+0000
americas
us
us house of representatives
kevin mccarthy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107932/13/1079321358_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9e264d7a8c8fee2915f7555ff9fe164f.jpg
The House held its twelfth ballot to elect a speaker on Friday morning, with McCarthy again failing to secure the 218 necessary votes. Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, but a total of 21 Republicans have voted in opposition to McCarthy over the course of the selection process. However, on the twelfth ballot, more than a dozen Republicans who previously opposed McCarthy’s leadership switched their votes in favor of the congressman. The change in votes came following a party conference meeting earlier on Friday, during which members-elect reportedly negotiated a potential agreement to elect McCarthy.McCarthy received 214 votes on the twelfth ballot, putting him in the lead for the first time over Congressman-elect Hakeem Jeffries, whom all Democratic members-elect have voted for in previous ballots.Defecting dissenters include House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry and Congressman-elect Byron Donalds, who was previously nominated as an opposition candidate. There are still seven dissenting Republicans, leaving three to flip to secure the speakership for McCarthy.Republicans are considering a $75 billion cut to US defense spending as part of the effort to rally support behind McCarthy, although some defense hawks who have so far voted for McCarthy expressed concerns about the proposal, US media reported on Friday. The situation marks the first time in a century the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 it has taken more than ten ballots.
https://sputniknews.com/20230106/best-season-of-cspan-twitter-left-cackling-as-mccarthy-fails-house-speaker-vote-a-record-11-times-1106071959.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107932/13/1079321358_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f6d906302fca7c3de8cb1d1f53f249d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us house of representatives, house speaker, mccarthy failed, republicans take over house of representatives
us house of representatives, house speaker, mccarthy failed, republicans take over house of representatives

US House Starts Fourth Day With 12th Failed Ballot to Elect Speaker as Dissent Dissolves

18:16 GMT 06.01.2023 (Updated: 18:47 GMT 06.01.2023)
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe chamber of the House of Representatives empties following a joint meeting of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, with visiting Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko. The House and Senate are wrapping up business and heading to their home states for the weeks leading up to the midterm elections
The chamber of the House of Representatives empties following a joint meeting of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, with visiting Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko. The House and Senate are wrapping up business and heading to their home states for the weeks leading up to the midterm elections - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Friday started its fourth session of the 118th Congress with a twelfth failed ballot to elect a speaker, as Republican opposition continues to block Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s bid despite waning dissent.
The House held its twelfth ballot to elect a speaker on Friday morning, with McCarthy again failing to secure the 218 necessary votes. Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, but a total of 21 Republicans have voted in opposition to McCarthy over the course of the selection process.
However, on the twelfth ballot, more than a dozen Republicans who previously opposed McCarthy’s leadership switched their votes in favor of the congressman. The change in votes came following a party conference meeting earlier on Friday, during which members-elect reportedly negotiated a potential agreement to elect McCarthy.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as the House voted to hold former President Donald Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress over their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2023
Viral
'Best Season of CSPAN': Twitter Left Cackling as McCarthy Fails House Speaker Vote a Record 11 Times
02:42 GMT
McCarthy received 214 votes on the twelfth ballot, putting him in the lead for the first time over Congressman-elect Hakeem Jeffries, whom all Democratic members-elect have voted for in previous ballots.
"My vote today was to show support for significant Rule changes to transform the House from being dysfunctional to functional," Congressman-elect Keith Self, who switched his vote to McCarthy, said in a statement. "It has become clear to me that a couple of individuals are simply obstructionists, more interested in self-promotion than restoring the Republic."
Defecting dissenters include House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry and Congressman-elect Byron Donalds, who was previously nominated as an opposition candidate. There are still seven dissenting Republicans, leaving three to flip to secure the speakership for McCarthy.
Republicans are considering a $75 billion cut to US defense spending as part of the effort to rally support behind McCarthy, although some defense hawks who have so far voted for McCarthy expressed concerns about the proposal, US media reported on Friday.
The situation marks the first time in a century the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 it has taken more than ten ballots.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала