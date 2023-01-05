International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230105/mccarthy-reportedly-offers-deal-to-us-house-republicans-in-attempt-to-secure-speaker-votes-1106066669.html
McCarthy Reportedly Offers Deal to US House Republicans in Attempt to Secure Speaker Votes
McCarthy Reportedly Offers Deal to US House Republicans in Attempt to Secure Speaker Votes
US Congressman Kevin McCarthy offered Republican colleagues opposed to his speakership bid a deal with political concessions in exchange for their support in future ballots.
2023-01-05T16:16+0000
2023-01-05T16:16+0000
americas
us
us congress
kevin mccarthy
house speaker
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102046/22/1020462269_0:120:3887:2306_1920x0_80_0_0_07ceb498317b812355afaf50125623eb.jpg
McCarthy has reportedly offered opposition Republicans a number of political concessions in exchange for their support, including a promise from McCarthy-linked campaign funds not to back candidates in open-seat Republican primaries in safe districts.McCarthy also offered changes to House rules that would allow a single member to force a vote to remove a speaker. Additionally, McCarthy agreed to place members of the Freedom Caucus on key committees, including the Rules Committee.Although the concessions could sway the votes of some of the 20 Republican dissenters, it is unclear at this time whether it will secure him the 218 necessary votes, the report said. On Tuesday, the House met for their first session of the 118th Congress, during which lawmakers typically select a speaker. However, opposition to McCarthy by approximately 20 Republicans has stalled the majority party’s ability to elect a leader over the last six ballots. Republicans hold a 222-seat majority, with 218 votes needed to elect a speaker. On Wednesday evening, following three failed ballots, lawmakers split into party meetings to discuss the situation – the first time in a century the House has failed to select a speaker on the first ballot. Later on Thursday, the House is expected to continue with the process of electing a speaker. The lower chamber is unable to continue with legislative business until a speaker is selected and members sworn into office.
https://sputniknews.com/20230105/a-house-divided-cannot-stand-whats-behind-maga-republicans-rebellion-against-kevin-mccarthy-1106061131.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102046/22/1020462269_294:0:3585:2468_1920x0_80_0_0_ad853f9446d0de42d66074f6960e3e7e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
house speaker deadlock, house speaker vote, house vote, kevin mccarthy loses, mccarthy lost votes, mccarthy offers deal to republicans, deadlocked house
house speaker deadlock, house speaker vote, house vote, kevin mccarthy loses, mccarthy lost votes, mccarthy offers deal to republicans, deadlocked house

McCarthy Reportedly Offers Deal to US House Republicans in Attempt to Secure Speaker Votes

16:16 GMT 05.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / Nicholas KAMMKevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / Nicholas KAMM
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Kevin McCarthy offered Republican colleagues opposed to his speakership bid a deal with political concessions in exchange for their support in future ballots, US media reported on Thursday.
McCarthy has reportedly offered opposition Republicans a number of political concessions in exchange for their support, including a promise from McCarthy-linked campaign funds not to back candidates in open-seat Republican primaries in safe districts.
McCarthy also offered changes to House rules that would allow a single member to force a vote to remove a speaker. Additionally, McCarthy agreed to place members of the Freedom Caucus on key committees, including the Rules Committee.
Although the concessions could sway the votes of some of the 20 Republican dissenters, it is unclear at this time whether it will secure him the 218 necessary votes, the report said.
US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (L), US Representative Lauren Boebert (2nd L) (R-CO) and US Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) (R) chat ahead of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky address to the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on December 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
Sputnik Explains
A House Divided Cannot Stand: What's Behind MAGA Republicans' Rebellion Against Kevin McCarthy
13:16 GMT
On Tuesday, the House met for their first session of the 118th Congress, during which lawmakers typically select a speaker. However, opposition to McCarthy by approximately 20 Republicans has stalled the majority party’s ability to elect a leader over the last six ballots. Republicans hold a 222-seat majority, with 218 votes needed to elect a speaker.
On Wednesday evening, following three failed ballots, lawmakers split into party meetings to discuss the situation – the first time in a century the House has failed to select a speaker on the first ballot.
Later on Thursday, the House is expected to continue with the process of electing a speaker. The lower chamber is unable to continue with legislative business until a speaker is selected and members sworn into office.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала