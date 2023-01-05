https://sputniknews.com/20230105/mccarthy-reportedly-offers-deal-to-us-house-republicans-in-attempt-to-secure-speaker-votes-1106066669.html
McCarthy Reportedly Offers Deal to US House Republicans in Attempt to Secure Speaker Votes
US Congressman Kevin McCarthy offered Republican colleagues opposed to his speakership bid a deal with political concessions in exchange for their support in future ballots.
McCarthy Reportedly Offers Deal to US House Republicans in Attempt to Secure Speaker Votes
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Kevin McCarthy offered Republican colleagues opposed to his speakership bid a deal with political concessions in exchange for their support in future ballots, US media reported on Thursday.
McCarthy has reportedly offered opposition Republicans a number of political concessions
in exchange for their support, including a promise from McCarthy-linked campaign funds not to back candidates in open-seat Republican primaries in safe districts.
McCarthy also offered changes to House rules that would allow a single member to force a vote to remove a speaker. Additionally, McCarthy agreed to place members of the Freedom Caucus on key committees, including the Rules Committee.
Although the concessions could sway the votes of some of the 20 Republican dissenters, it is unclear at this time whether it will secure him the 218 necessary votes, the report said.
On Tuesday, the House met for their first session of the 118th Congress, during which lawmakers typically select a speaker. However, opposition to McCarthy by approximately 20 Republicans has stalled the majority party’s ability to elect a leader over the last six ballots. Republicans hold a 222-seat majority, with 218 votes needed to elect a speaker.
On Wednesday evening, following three failed ballots, lawmakers split into party meetings to discuss the situation – the first time in a century the House has failed to select a speaker on the first ballot.
Later on Thursday, the House is expected to continue with the process of electing a speaker. The lower chamber is unable to continue with legislative business until a speaker is selected and members sworn into office.