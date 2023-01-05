https://sputniknews.com/20230105/us-house-makes-history-after-failing-to-elect-new-speaker-following-10th-fruitless-ballot-1106070368.html

Ballot Blues: US House Makes History After Chamber Holds More Than 10 Votes to Elect Next Speaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives remains leaderless after its tenth failed ballot to elect a speaker on Thursday, marking the first time...

The House held its first ballot to elect a speaker on Tuesday, when lawmakers met for their first session of the 118th Congress. However, the House Republican majority is divided on whether to elect Congressman Kevin McCarthy to the position, with 21 Republican members declining to vote for him. The Republicans who oppose McCarthy have criticized his ability to lead the lower congressional chamber, proposing alternative candidates instead, including Reps. Byron Donalds, Kevin Hern and Andy Biggs. The Republicans hold 222 seats in the House, with 218 votes needed to elect a speaker. The dissenting Republicans have blocked McCarthy’s leadership bid ten times now – the first time it has taken ten or more ballots to select a speaker since 1859. The last time it took the House more than one ballot to elect a speaker was in 1923, when it took nine ballots to choose a leader. In 1859, the chamber took 44 ballots to elect a speaker. The House took a record 133 ballots to elect a speaker in 1855.

