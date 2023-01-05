https://sputniknews.com/20230105/taylor-swifts-cat-boasts-a-whopping-fortune-of-almost-100mln-1106053353.html

Taylor Swift's Cat Boasts a Whopping Fortune of... Almost $100Mln

Taylor Swift's Cat Boasts a Whopping Fortune of... Almost $100Mln

According to media reports, Taylor Swift's cat's fortune is estimated at $97 Mln. That makes her the top-3 richest pet.

2023-01-05T08:05+0000

2023-01-05T08:05+0000

2023-01-05T08:05+0000

viral

taylor swift

cat

rich

fortune

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106052900_0:131:582:458_1920x0_80_0_0_718f84f9887fb442426310f12791c9bc.jpg

Taylor Swift's cat has a fortune of $97Mln, according to a study by an online platform that specializes in ranking the world's richest animals.It turns out that Swift's cat, the Scottish lop-eared Olivia Benson, has earned the mind-boggling sum from regularly appearing on Swift's social media accounts, starring with her owner in several music videos - most recently for the song 'Blank Space' - and in big-budget ads. All of this has brought her to third place in the list.Swift got Olivia in 2014, and at present the singer has three cats - Olivia, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button. Swift named all of her cats after fictional characters from various shows: Olivia is named after a character from 'Law & Order'.Topping the list of the world's richest pets is the German shepherd, Gunther VI, owned by the Italian media company Gunther Corporation. The dog's fortune is estimated at about $500Mln. Gunther inherited his grandfather's fortune of $80Mln - which was bequeathed to him in 1992 when his childless owner, German countess Karlotta Leibenstein, died. Since then, it has grown significantly thanks to property investments that Gunther Corporation manages.Gunther VI is followed by the social media star cat Nala, who boasts a $100Mln fortune.

https://sputniknews.com/20221203/taylor-swift-fans-sue-ticketmaster-over-fraud-behind-eras-tour-1105003297.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

taylor swift's cat, taylor swift's cat's fortune, taylor swift's cat $97 mln, how rich is taylor swift's cat