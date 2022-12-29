https://sputniknews.com/20221229/swift-album-midnights-marks-new-height-of-vinyl-renaissance--1105889703.html

Swift Album 'Midnights' Marks New Height of 'Vinyl Renaissance'

Taylor Swift's album "Midnights" is setting new records in the UK charts. But it also marks a vinyl renaissance.

2022-12-29T16:46+0000

The vinyl version of Taylor Swift's album "Midnights" became the best-selling record of the century in the United Kingdom. Thanks to huge demand among fans, vinyl surpassed CD sales for the first time since 1980.Midnights previously topped the Billboard 200 chart, and was the most listened to in a single day on Spotify. Taylor Swift's vinyl record surpassed in sales the most popular records in the history of the country - Michael Jackson's Bad and Appetite for Destruction by Guns N' Roses. Analysts expect that by the end of 2022, vinyl sales in the UK will grow to 5.5 million copies, of which 80,000 will be accounted for by Swift's records.Since 2020, global vinyl sales have shown 108% growth, with 19.4 million records purchased in the first half of 2022. Media report that the COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the vinyl vogue: fans were unable to attend concerts, so they spent money on vinyl collections.

