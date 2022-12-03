https://sputniknews.com/20221203/taylor-swift-fans-sue-ticketmaster-over-fraud-behind-eras-tour-1105003297.html

Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over 'Fraud' Behind Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over 'Fraud' Behind Eras Tour

Ticketmaster Entertainment is an American ticket sales and distribution company with operations in many countries around the world.

Swifties - fans of singing sensation Taylor Swift - are going to sue Ticketmaster because they experienced a slew of technical errors and suspected fraud when they were trying to book presale tickets.Ticketmaster provided two main presale opportunities for tickets to Swift's Eras Tour: a Verified Fan presale and a Capital One Cardholder presale. Both presales were accompanied by a whole host of technical issues: rejected Verified Fan codes, a five-hour queue and glitches. Tickets initially started at prices ranging from $49 to $449 each. The General Onsale, which was an opportunity for those who didn’t participate in presales, was canceled less than 24 hours ahead of time.Swifties state that Ticketmaster would collect additional fees with each scalper’s resale, because of the company’s monopoly over both primary and secondary markets. Fans alleging fraud and price fixing, are seeking a civil fine of $2,500 per violation. They also accuse company of failure to take action against scalpers and resales, since at presale moment some tickets are already listed for resale for as much as $22,700.According to American media, the Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into the owner of Ticketmaster. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Ticketmaster "a monopoly" and urged to "break it up". A US Senate antitrust panel will hold a hearing on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry.

