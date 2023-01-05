'In Charge of the Nukes?': Tweeps Cringe After Biden's Baffling 'Patch in our Jeans' Quip

https://sputniknews.com/20230105/in-charge-of-the-nukes-tweeps-cringe-after-bidens-baffling-patch-in-our-jeans-quip--1106050056.html

Joe Biden has served up yet another installment of his oft recurring “word salad” while giving a speech in Kentucky on January 4.Speaking against the backdrop of the Brent Spence Bridge linking Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky, while touting implementation of his huge $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, the octogenarian POTUS said:As those who heard this confusing mish mash of words tried to make sense of it, Sen. Josh Hawley's, R-Mo., press secretary Abigail Marone commented that it, "makes perfect sense if your brain is mush."Social media users similarly convulsed, with author and US media columnist Buzz Patterson joking that this was yet another episode of "what the hell did Joe Biden say?" The rambling attempt at a speech can be added to the long list of Joe Biden's gaffes that have fed into growing speculation about the cognitive decline of America’s oldest president. The Democrat, who turned 80 in November, 2022, acknowledged that it was fair to be concerned about his age, but defended his mental and physical fitness for office on MSNBC's The Sunday Show.Well, the answer to that question is increasingly evident, underscore many Conservatives and netizens presented with opportunities to troll the POTUS time and again.

