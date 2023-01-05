International
'In Charge of the Nukes?': Tweeps Cringe After Biden's Baffling 'Patch in our Jeans' Quip
'In Charge of the Nukes?': Tweeps Cringe After Biden's Baffling 'Patch in our Jeans' Quip
Social media users cringe after Joe Biden's baffling 'patch in our jeans' quip.
Joe Biden has served up yet another installment of his oft recurring “word salad” while giving a speech in Kentucky on January 4.Speaking against the backdrop of the Brent Spence Bridge linking Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky, while touting implementation of his huge $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, the octogenarian POTUS said:As those who heard this confusing mish mash of words tried to make sense of it, Sen. Josh Hawley's, R-Mo., press secretary Abigail Marone commented that it, "makes perfect sense if your brain is mush."Social media users similarly convulsed, with author and US media columnist Buzz Patterson joking that this was yet another episode of "what the hell did Joe Biden say?" The rambling attempt at a speech can be added to the long list of Joe Biden's gaffes that have fed into growing speculation about the cognitive decline of America’s oldest president. The Democrat, who turned 80 in November, 2022, acknowledged that it was fair to be concerned about his age, but defended his mental and physical fitness for office on MSNBC's The Sunday Show.Well, the answer to that question is increasingly evident, underscore many Conservatives and netizens presented with opportunities to troll the POTUS time and again.
US President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure law in front of the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge in Covington, Kentucky, on January 4, 2023.
US President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure law in front of the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge in Covington, Kentucky, on January 4, 2023.
© AFP 2022 / JIM WATSON
Svetlana Ekimenko
Slews of gaffes, bizarre body movements and embarrassing instances such as shaking hands with "thin air" have left many questioning whether the oldest president in the history of the US - Joe Biden - is mentally fit to run the country.
Joe Biden has served up yet another installment of his oft recurring “word salad” while giving a speech in Kentucky on January 4.
Speaking against the backdrop of the Brent Spence Bridge linking Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky, while touting implementation of his huge $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, the octogenarian POTUS said:
“Our best days are ahead of us. Are not behind us. I've long said. I mean, this. I have never, ever, ever been more optimistic about America's prospects. And am today. Never. Never. I've traveled over 140 countries around the world. I was the paraphrase the phrase in my old neighborhood. The rest of the countries the world is not a patch in our jeans. If we do what we want to do, we need to do."
As those who heard this confusing mish mash of words tried to make sense of it, Sen. Josh Hawley's, R-Mo., press secretary Abigail Marone commented that it, "makes perfect sense if your brain is mush."
Social media users similarly convulsed, with author and US media columnist Buzz Patterson joking that this was yet another episode of "what the hell did Joe Biden say?"
The rambling attempt at a speech can be added to the long list of Joe Biden's gaffes that have fed into growing speculation about the cognitive decline of America’s oldest president. The Democrat, who turned 80 in November, 2022, acknowledged that it was fair to be concerned about his age, but defended his mental and physical fitness for office on MSNBC's The Sunday Show.
"I think it's a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone's age, including mine. I think that's totally legitimate. I think the best way to make the judgment is to watch me. Am I slowing up? Am I going at the same pace?"
Well, the answer to that question is increasingly evident, underscore many Conservatives and netizens presented with opportunities to troll the POTUS time and again.
