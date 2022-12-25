International
Events That Shaped Year 2022
From geopolitical milestones to viral trends – here is everything we followed, analyzed, and discussed in the year 2022 as the world braces for whatever 2023 has up its sleeve.
Year in Review: Joe Biden's 2022 Gaffes
Year in Review: Joe Biden's 2022 Gaffes
Since assuming office in January 2021, President Joe Biden has proven to be an inexhaustible source of gaffes and blunders, and he did not disappoint this... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International
Year in Review: Joe Biden's 2022 Gaffes

25.12.2022
President Joe Biden waves during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Since assuming office in January 2021, President Joe Biden has proven to be an inexhaustible source of gaffes and blunders, and he did not disappoint this year.
First off, Biden made a rather startling statement during a veterans town hall address in Delaware in December, in which he said: “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid.”
Likewise, during a speech in November, Biden declared that inflation is a problem in the world because of the war in... Iraq. While he quickly corrected himself, saying that he was referring to Ukraine, the POTUS then proceeded to say that he thought of Iraq because his son died there (even though his late son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in the United States).
During a rally in October, Joe seemed to forget exactly how many states the US is comprised of, declaring that in 2018, Democrats “went to 54 states” to defend Obamacare (the US has 50 states and Washington D.C.).
In May during the Cinco de Mayo celebrations at the White House, Biden appeared to forget who the current leader of Mexico is, calling the Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller (who was attending the event) “madam president.”
In April, the POTUS apparently confused the words “prostitution” and “prosecution” when he was introducing his nominee for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The president also created several non-verbal awkward moments, such as the one that occurred at an event in Seattle where he appeared to try and shake hands with someone in front of him – too bad that there was no one there!
Biden also managed to catch the public eye during an Easter egg-roll at the White House, when it looked like an attendant dressed in an Easter bunny costume was at one point directing a somewhat confused-looking POTUS.
